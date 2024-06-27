Disney And Balmain Reveal A Limited-Edition Collection To Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of “The Lion King”

Joel Anderson

The cultural impact of Disney’s The Lion King over the last 30 years is undeniable. The Academy Award-winning classic film has been seen by a myriad of age groups, becoming a staple for family movie nights and providing valuable lessons with each viewing. To celebrate the 30th anniversary and in anticipation of the theatrical release of Mustafa: The Lion King in December, a new limited-edition collection has been launched in collaboration with Balmain under the creative direction of Olivier Rousteing.

“It was clear when we started working with Olivier and the Balmain team—there was such a strong desire to get it right,” said the President of Disney Consumer Products, Tasia Fillippatos. “We collaborated very closely with his team across multiple touchpoints. It resulted in a collection that’s unequivocally Balmain but also beautifully captures the spirit of the original film. Every piece was executed with so much thoughtfulness and integrity, with its own story to tell. In addition, we further expanded our storytelling by collaborating with three incredible African artists who created unique artwork that is featured throughout the collection.”

Disney/Balmain/Joel Anderson Disney/Balmain/Joel Anderson

The ready-to-wear collection depicts scenes from the classic film with imagery by African artists Nika Mtwana, Cassius Khumalo, and Enfant Précoce. Mtwana contributed an Afrofuturistic portrait to the collection, incorporating a scene from The Lion King reflected in the figure’s glasses. Khumalo painted an eye-catching portrait of the character Nala using vibrant hues of blue, deep black, and gold-foil, which are featured on the collection’s totes, t-shirts, and hoodies. Précoce, a Cameroonian painter, focused on Simba’s character in a surreal landscape reflecting African wildlife, offering both black-and-white and multi-colored versions on the collection’s tote bags, coats, suits, T-shirts, and gowns.

“Collaborating with Nika Mtwana, Enfant Précoce, and Cassius Khumalo was a privilege,” exclaimed Rousteing. “Their creative visions and expertise in their respective fields brought invaluable depth to the collection. Together, we explored innovative techniques, celebrated African heritage, and captured the spirit of The Lion King.”

Disney/Balmain/Joel Anderson Disney/Balmain/Joel Anderson

In collaboration with the collection, Rousteing and Disney created an exclusive video for ESSENCE and a short film directed by Femi Oladigbolu. The short film highlights his army of South African models dressed in their stylish Balmain armor. A standout piece was a polka dot gown made of gold-plated metal paired with intricately cut bold gold jewelry. The collection also featured pieces with extraordinary weaving patterns, including a classic Balmain cut dress and a pleated dress with a scene revealed between the pleats, adding a significant artistic element.

Article continues after video.

While shooting the exclusive video, it was revealed that it was Rousteing’s first time in South Africa, which was a special moment as his heritage lies in those traditions. We often see his heritage reflected in his designs at Balmain, which are highly crafted artisan-inspired pieces. “The majestic landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant colors of the African savanna profoundly influenced my creative vision. To see the gorgeous garments we created being worn in the place that inspired them was a joy,” he shared with ESSENCE.

Disney/Balmain/Joel Anderson Disney/Balmain/Joel Anderson

Being able to see the pieces in person brought the collection to life and evoke childhood memories. The braided details on gowns and the character shaped jewelry highlighted an appreciation for the childlike wonder infused in the collection. Rousteing’s story was elegantly translated through the film, portraying clear parallels of his journey from childhood to adulthood with meticulous attention to detail. Sneakers featuring imagery from the film and ombre-effect heels caught my eye, symbolizing the transition into the person one is meant to be. Rousteing has filled the big shoes of Balmain with a sense of benevolent leadership, which is truly admirable.

Disney/Balmain/Joel Anderson Disney/Balmain/Joel Anderson

He noted that the movie was a major inspiration for him. He found Simba and Nala's journeys of growth, strength, and leadership to be deeply resonant and influential to how he views Balmain as a fashion house. The film’s depiction of the natural world was additionally incited by his use of primary tones, animal prints, and the intricate detailing infused in the collection. Even Simba’s story of overcoming adversity, self-discovery, and embracing his destiny reflects his own experiences. Ultimately, the collection, in sum, meditates on Rousteing, saying, “By celebrating where we come from, we can clearly see where we are headed.”

The collection will be available to shop on balmain.com on July 8 and will also be sold at select Balmain locations and leading fashion boutiques worldwide.