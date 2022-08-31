Savage X Fenty Launches Elevated Loungewear

Finding ways to give new life to loungewear was one of the hottest fashion trends this summer. Style enthusiasts proved that silk pajama sets are not only extremely comfortable for lounging but that they also have the versatility to be dressed up outside the house. Considering the leading style icon that Rihanna is, it comes as no surprise that Savage X Fenty remains on the fashion pulse by launching loungewear as the brand’s newest category.

“At the core, Savage X Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” Rihanna stated in the official release. “The Lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laidback twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Inspired by vintage workwear, the debut collection introduces Savage X Fenty Lounge with an assortment of elevated basics with relaxed details. The collection includes cuffed joggers, cropped hoodies, baby t-shirts, ribbed slip dresses, tank tops, shorts, and leggings sets – each piece was designed with the versatility to be dressed up and worn outside of the house and to lounge in at home on repeat.

To launch the brand’s first foray into loungewear, Savage X Fenty tapped Gossip Girl star Jordan Alexander and style influencer Simi Muhumuza, along with a host of other models for the new campaign. Together, the cast exuded the confidence that is sewn within the seams of all Savage X Fenty pieces. As the brand continues to develop the new core category, Savage X Fenty Lounge will continue to introduce bold, laid-back styles.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty Lounge will be available for purchase on savagex.com and in Savage X retail stores starting September 8th – the collection will be offered in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.