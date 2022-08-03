Yitty’s Loungewear Is Everything That We Need To Look Fabulous At Home

We’re going to be spending money on YITTY’s newest collection this month, so get your coins ready.

Later this month, Lizzo’s shapewear line, Yitty, will expand into the loungewear market, creating new categories for the company and bringing Body Butter and Knit Slip to the everyday shapewear market. Whether you’re lounging at home or on the go, the designs’ figure-hugging silhouettes and smooth, flexible fabric will make you feel at ease while being chic.

Body Butter offers effortless, day-to-day fashions that highlight your natural curves with fabric that is as smooth as butter and made of cellulosic fibers. This line, which was created to feel amazing against the skin, includes figure-hugging shapes in a lightweight, super-soft, and stretchy blend of modal and cotton with a no-wrinkle finish and curve-enhancing stitching that is flattering to any physique. We would be remiss to not mention the amazing colors that each collection has to offer.

For those who prefer to reveal a little more skin, however, Knit Slip elevates the lounge with its ultra-soft, translucent, open-knit fabric that mixes comfort with a little sexiness. Knit Slip is both seductive and comfortable, with features like the booty-lifting ruching design on the leggings and flare-leg jumpsuit as well as the adjustable waistband on the Plunge Crop Top for a more-or-less tight fit. Trust me, this line is a must!

While Knit Slip will be released on August 18, 2022, Body Butter is currently accessible on YITTY.fabletics.com.