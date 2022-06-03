Lizzo’s Second Collection With Yitty Is Here, And It’s Perfect For Summer!

Summer is only a few weeks away, and many of us can’t wait to get out and enjoy some much-needed sunshine. It’s also a great time to get a workout in, whether it’s at the gym, on your favorite trail, or showing off your new moves on the dance floor.

For those of you who plan to welcome the summer weather with a little razzle-dazzle, no worries because Lizzo has dropped her second collection with her brand, Yitty and it is everything we need to serve the body that we want to give!

The introduction of Yitty, which is titled after her childhood nickname, is a lifelong dream come true for Lizzo. The body-positive singer/rapper has dedicated nearly three years to creating this game-changing, size-inclusive brand from the ground up, centered on the concepts of self-love, radical inner confidence, effortless, everyday wear and her passion was shows in the styles.

The new Headliner collection offers clean and sleek silhouettes in high shine microfiber fabrics that mold to the body with hidden performance features. Headliner offers Level 2 compression and comes in an unexpected range of bold colors and prints that we love!

Take a look at some of the pieces that have us pumped and ready to boost our wardrobe which isn’t just for the gym.

Shaping Open Bust Thong Bodysuit:

Shaping Midi Bralette:

Lizzo also plays an essential role in ensuring that Mother Earth is safeguarded. More than 65% of Yitty’s styles are manufactured from super-soft recycled fibers, and the brand’s environmentally-friendly packaging is created entirely from recycled materials. Yitty is also delighted to be a carbon-neutral company.

The Headliner sizes range from 6X-XS with very affordable price points.