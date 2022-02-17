Getty Images

Lil’ Kim has served as a muse for several designers including Versace, Marc Jacobs and a host of others! This is why it comes as no surprise that Savage x Fenty tapped the “Crush On You” rapper as the latest ambassador for the inclusive lingerie brand.

The artiste who brought us “How Many Licks” recently displayed her petite physique in a unicorn-pink, chevron-patterned fishnet one-piece that fabulously showed off her “ass-ets.”

Of course, fans were in love with the impromptu photos. Even celebrities such as Lil’ Cease, Marc Jacobs and Stefflondon weighed in on “Kimmie Blanco’s” flirty pics.

In our opinion, it was only a matter of time before fashion’s It girl Rihanna reached out to Lil’ Kim to represent her highly popular brand. In 2017, the Bad Gal listed the rapper as a major fashion influence during an interview with Vogue Paris.

“Powerful, creative, without any taboos, Lil’ Kim has pushed the limits like no other black artist. Her world is colorful, fun, pop, rich, and coded. She has fun. I am happy to see a phenomenon like [her] in my life.” – Rihanna

Remember, back in 2015 Rihanna posted a pic of the iconic rapper on her Instagram leading up to her iHeartRadio Music Award performance where she paid homage to the “Money Power Respect” rapper. Wearing an emerald green, with matching boots and glasses, this look continues to be one of the Barbadian beauty’s most talked-about styles.

We love to see women support each other! Let’s hope for more collaborations in the future.