The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Is Almost Here, And ESSENCE Has Exclusive Photos

Buckle up Savage X Fenty fans because Friday’s show is going to be one you don’t want to miss. The inclusive and diverse celebration of sexy has easily become one of the most anticipated fashion shows of the year, and on September 24 on Amazon Prime Video, everyone will be able to finally see what the Savage team has been cooking up.

Aside from just fiery performances from Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Normani and others, the runway is equally as star-studded. Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon will strut her stuff as well as Precious Lee, Erykah Badu and actor Jeremy Pope.

Of course, Ri Ri is equally as excited as all of us are, posting herself on Instagram in a reflective sheer number captioning it, “my mood after handing in the final cut of the @savagexfenty show to @amazonprimevideo.”

ESSENCE was able to get our hands on some exclusive show images and let’s just say — they are HOT. Ahead, check out some of what we can expect coming down the runway.

Got your popcorn and your wine ready? We sure hope so.

01 Godwin Asamoah, Izaak Theo Adu, Ajani Russell, and Jaewon Kyung Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video 02 Alva Claire McKenzie Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video 03 Lauren Wasser Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video 04 Behati Prinsloo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video 05 Lourdes “Lola” Leon Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video