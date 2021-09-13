Normani is that girl! For the 2021 MTV VMAs, she performed her song “Wild Side.”

In an exclusive interview with ESSENCE, the singer revealed she is prepping her debut album. “I have been remaining creative this summer in the studio finally preparing for the release of my debut album. I am eager to tour and put more visuals out for my fans. This summer has been music, music and more music,” she said.

Cardi B is featured on the song, but recently gave birth to her second child and did not appear onstage with the singer.

Normani closed out her “Wild Side” performance by giving an unforgettable dance to Teyana Taylor. Fans immediately realized it was a reference to Janet Jackson’s onstage lap dances.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Normani giving us Janet Jackson 😭😭😭😭🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/n3VQNQXlqr — Thuane #NãoAoMarcoTemporal (@thuxxxxx) September 13, 2021

Taylor also recently shared her first collection as the creative director of PrettyLittleThing during New York Fashion Week.

This was Normani’s second solo performance at the MTV VMAs. In 2019, she shut the stage down when she performed her single “Motivation,” which was complete with an ode to the early 2000s and a dance sequence. The singer also performed at ESSENCE Fest in 2019.

Watch Normani perform “Wild Side” at the MTV VMAs below.