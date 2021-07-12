Loading the player…

In January, Jazmine Sullivan gave us the widely appreciated 14-track EP Heaux Tales, but the Philly-bred singer has more tales to tell.

In between takes for our July/August issue, the headliner for our 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola, gave us a little personal tea on her romantic past through laughs and the raspy contralto voice we’ve been in love with since 2008’s Fearless. Keeping in line with the theme of her latest project, we asked Sullivan what’s the prettiest thing she’s ever done to an ex and she told us: “Fired Him.”

Laughing, she added, “That’s not right,” before confirming “Bust Your Windows,” from her debut studio album, wasn’t just a song title. “I don’t think that’s petty. I feel like that was raw emotion in the moment so that doesn’t count as petty. For me, pettiness is when you take the time and think about it, like how can I get you back, she said. “Busting the windows was just about being a hurt woman and this is the consequence of that.”

Revealing that she’s currently in love, Sullivan said maybe her current relationship will spark some love songs down the line. We know whatever this beauty brings to the table, the girls will be here for it.

Learn more about Jazmine Sullivan’s journey to Heaux Tales and her relationship with Issa Rae in the behind-the-scenes making of her ESSENCE cover in the video above. The July/August issue of ESSENCE is currently on newsstands.