Getty Images

Rihanna seems to always know just what we need! Ready to serve up sexy, the bad gal dropped a sultry announcement video for her annual Savage X Fenty show. Needless to say, it was everything we could have hoped for.

If you’ve loved the event in previous years, the 33-year-old star promises that the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will be an experience filled with fashion, music, dance and the iconic architecture that has made her shows notable and highly revered.

The fashionable lingerie collection comes in inclusive sizes ranging from 32 to 46 in bands and A to H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H). Undies and sleepwear ranging from XS to 3X/S to XXXL will be available for purchase right after the show.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” explains Rihanna, who approaches Savage X Fenty with the same mentality she does all her projects: To make something new and fresh that everyone can relate to and feel confident in. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.”

Sounds like the billionaire beauty and fashion mogul has done it again! The new Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop at the Amazon Fashion Store and the Savage X Fenty website. The star-studded show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime on September 24. No word yet if this will be open to the public, but we’re sure that if it is there will be standing room only.

We’re ready, Rihanna!