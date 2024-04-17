Sabrina Elba Nails Spring Red Carpet Style

Getty Images

Sabrina Elba is no novice when it comes to red carpet style. For her punchy latest fashion moment orchestrated with Kim Russell her stylist, she stuns in a fiery orange dress by Fendi. This outfit worn to a Knuckles global premiere in London is a welcome respite from the calmer sartorial choices that have been on carpets this month. When paired with her glistening skin, the tone of the ensemble is exquisite.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 16: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the “Knuckles” Global Premiere at the Odeon Luxe West End on April 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

The piece that pulls the entire look together is the Fendi frock which Russell credits to the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The crossover detail is spicy and it allows for a moment to take in a side view of the striking number. Additionally, the backless nature of this dress and how it falls a bit below the knee both elevate this look. The all-white Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps add a contrast that was needed. A golden bangle, metallic-toned hoop earrings and a few metallic rings are the ideal accessories–each of these pieces are seamless and when paired together they work.

Her stylish husband Idris Elba was spotted wearing a loose-fitting buttoned up khaki shirt (there is a double collar detail that was quite interesting on this top). Idris also wore dark brown trousers and black leather Oxfords.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 16: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the “Knuckles” Global Premiere at the Odeon Luxe West End on April 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

As a whole, Sabrina Elba isn’t letting up, if anything this outfit allows us a moment to remember that there’s a level of preciseness that accompanies each of her detailed red carpet looks. Nothing is minimalistic about the chic pieces that Sabrina has donned in recent months.

Whether she’s in Gucci fresh off the runway, archival Versace or striking Schiaparelli pieces it’s clear Elba is here to stay style-wise. After all, we highlighted her as one of our fashion It Girls of 2023. And we did so because with the architect, Russell, Elba has been unveiling compelling explorations of what a socialite should be wearing as she travels the globe.