Roc Nation And Versace To Debut Multiyear Partnership At 2024 Super Bowl

Getty Images

Italian fashion brand Versace and Roc Nation have announced a multiyear deal. The new collaboration will focus on event sponsorships and “cause-focused initiatives” that will aim to support the next generation of talent. It will include sponsoring scholarships from the Roc Nation School of Music, Sport, and Entertainment at Long Island University. This program focuses on entrepreneurship in addition to music and sports management.

“Central to both Versace and Roc Nation is human capital and a commitment to creative empowerment, celebrating individuality and fueling positive change,” Roc Nation announced in a press release. “Championing artists across music, entertainment, and broader cultural landscapes will be underscored through the partnership.”

The official deal will start with Versace sponsoring Roc Nation’s Sports Super Bowl 2024 event. This isn’t the first time that Roc Nation has worked on something with the NFL. They collaborated with the NFL in 2019, assisting with social initiatives and the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“With its global reach, the National Football League has the platform and opportunity to inspire change across the country,” Jay-Z shared in 2019. “Roc Nation has shown that entertainment and enacting change are not mutually exclusive ideas—instead, we unify them. This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of communities across America.”

Jay-Z delving into fashion alongside a global house isn’t a surprise since Roc Nation is known for its contributions to the industry. The rapper’s clothing label Roc-A-Wear was his initial foray into the global fashion market following its launch in 1999. The rapper and entrepreneur is an innovator in his own right when it comes to business moves. Recently, he was a guest designer for the latest Moncler Fall/Winter 2024 drop. The well-designed and winter-ready collection was announced a few weeks ago.