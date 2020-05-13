Rihanna Releases A New Collection Of Fenty Eyewear

Rihanna’s Fenty collection is entering year two with sleeker designs. After hosting a huge sale last week, the brand is back with a new collection of eyewear that is perfect for this season. And yes, while our summer vacations are cancelled due to Covid-19, a pair of sunglasses can be sported anywhere including your grocery store runs.

If there is one thing to note about Fenty it’s that the fashion line is leading the industry with the coolest shades. From techno shapes to rainbow lenses and fusing jewelry-eyewear with crystal ear cuffs, each design has a distinct Fenty attitude that caters to any and every shopper. With the latest drop, ‘Coded’ is the first design in the summer releases.

Photos Courtesy of Fenty

A modern take on a vintage shape with rectangular frames and super subtle cat-eye lenses, the Coded shade is available in jet black or milky way with matching colored lenses and features gold detailing and Fenty monogrammed tips. This drop also introduces the ‘Off Record’ shade which features am accentuated cat-eye shape available in candy pink, acid green, cosmic blue and black acetate frames.

The Coded and Off Record Sunglasses styles are priced between $340-$480 and can be purchased at Fenty.com.