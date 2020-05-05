Rihanna’s Fenty Line Is Having A Major Sale
By Nandi Howard ·

Our prayers were answered this weekend when Rihanna launched a sale for her luxury line Fenty. While the R&B songstress has other fashion and beauty ventures like Fenty Beauty and Fenty X Savage, Fenty happens to hold the highest price point – and rightfully so.

In the height of the pandemic, this is also a time where many fashion companies host spring sales. Many brands have had to find ways to adhere to customers who are also going though Covid-19 troubles, and Fenty is the latest to take it up a notch by discounting its designer threads by 50%. Over the last year, Fenty has released sporadic collections featuring shoes, jewelry, satin dresses, structured blazers and more. Prices vary depending on what style you adore, but can go upwards to over $1k for a pair of pants. Luckily, for those who have had their eye on a piece it’s now your chance to purchase it for the half the price.

Until May 10th, guest will be able to shop through Fenty for discounted selects. Scroll through a few of our favorite pieces below.

01
Fenty Printed Knotted T-Shirt
available at Fenty $175 Shop Now
02
Fenty Printed XLong Sleeve Mini Dress
available at Fenty $275 Shop Now
03
Fenty Drawstring Jersey Sheer Dress
available at Fenty $305 Shop Now
04
Fenty Puffer Boots
available at Fenty $495 Shop Now
05
Fenty Twist Gold-Tone Hoop
available at Fenty $155 Shop Now
06
Fenty Cameo Pendant a
available at Fenty $287 Shop Now
07
Fenty Spiraling Sandals
available at Fenty $335 Shop Now
08
Fenty Drawstring Jersey Sheer Dress
available at Fenty $305 Shop Now
09
Fenty T Heel Multi Straps
available at Fenty $295 Shop Now
10
Fenty Skinny Pants
available at Fenty $938 Shop Now
11
Fenty Suit Jacket With Fanny Pack
available at Fenty $550 Shop Now
