Shop These Spring 2020 Trends From Black Designers

Last year’s spring fashion trends were a knockout – micro bags, thong-heels and squared toes, feathers and animal print were everywhere. These specific styles have transitioned into cult favorites, and have made it through the fall and into 2020.
For the fashion fanatic, as the anticipation of warm weather builds, so does the craving for the next hot piece. Which of the trends predicted by the spring 2020 runways will sweep street style and social media feeds next? From sweetheart necklines and asymmetrical tops to the women’s take on the waistcoat, options are endless.
Inevitably, many brands will create their own variations of the season’s hottest items. Jacquemeus and Bottega Veneta, both European-owned brands, seemed to have been the go-to’s for last spring’s most sought out pieces. Though the work to create a equal market share between European-owned and minority-owned brands in the fashion industry is nowhere near done, we have seen significant milestones reached that black fashion designers like Virgil Abloh, Kerby-Jean Raymond, and Carly Cushnie have garnered. Last year, all three designers were inducted into the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) board.
This season, and every season, designs from black designers deserve to be at the forefront. Here are a few trends you’ll want to start shopping for this spring, and the black-owned brands to grab your looks from.
01
Lingerie You Can Wear Outside
If you’ve been itching to show a bit of skin again for the last few months, the return of sultry silhouettes is just for you. This season, we are reimagining what it means to wear your nighttime looks during the day. Pair it with an oversized blazer and stocking to balance out the look.
Women have been joining forces for ages, and the power of voice and visibility that comes with the digital era has only amplified and enriched the notion of women empowerment. Perhaps this has translated into fashion through the power suit. What was once reserved for the cubicle has now been reinvented as a symbol of unapologetic sexiness and confidence. Reimagined with unexpected cutouts, and a variation of fabrics and silhouettes, this wardrobe essential will have you effortlessly event-ready.
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Seasonal micro trends often emerge in the form of color palettes, but sometimes, a select few dominate and become something bigger. Remember the lime green obsession last summer, you were almost forced to buy it? The pistachio craze took off at the opening of fall 2019, and it just may be back for the spring.
PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 1: A model walks the runway during the Lacoste Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
This flirty, Renaissance era-originated sleeve trend (another repeat from 2019) appears to be here to stay. There are many ways to achieve the look— a blouse, dress or jacket, with sleeve styles ranging from short to long. A structured, solid-colored piece will help keep the dramatic silhouette muted, or you could go for an all-over print to stand out.
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Jenniffer Mieses walks the runway during the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
Apparently there is such a thing as “spring leather.” Throughout the fall, there was a huge obsession with full-leather looks and playing with leather textures and we’re not letting up this season. Instead, we’re trading trench coats and booties for barely-there leather tops and spring-toned skirts and shorts.
BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway during Sister The 3rd Collection by Pyer Moss as part of New York Fashion Week at Kings Theatre on September 8, 2019 in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by Sean Drakes/WireImage)