These Shades Will Upgrade Any Grocery Store Run
By Jamila Stewart ·

Ask anyone their key component to an outfit, and responses are sure to differ. In this current pandemic, there are only a few places you can go. But, when you’re on a groceries run and you need a distraction from the fact that you’re fresh out of bed and put in zero effort? Statement sunglasses can be a life saver.

Keeping up with street style has proven to be the best way to stay on top of sunglasses trends. New styles are introduced, or revived, constantly: Mirrored lenses, particularly in bright colors, are the perfect pool-day companion; the “John Lennon” style to satisfy your hipster needs; the infamous tiny frames trend (which seems to recirculate the most, love or hate them); and aviators (a permanent, never-to-disappear look at this point).

If you’re looking for bold eyewear options currently, you’re sure to find them. For starters, many brands have now put their own spin on the mask shade trend. Additionally, Gucci’s Spring 2020 runway show was a not-so-subtle foreshadowing that sunglasses chains were about to take over the season (Paris Fashion Week street style kicked off the trend).

While, like many of you, we’re self-quarantining for now, it’s never too early to start daydreaming about your spring and summer wardrobe. Soon enough, social distancing will again become socializing, and any of the sunnies below are worthy of making your debut look.

01
Dior DiorSoLight1 Sunglasses
On the topic of mask shades, these reign supreme.
available at My Theresa $359 Shop Now
02
Alain Mikli Edwidge Jeweled
You need these in your tiny-frames collection.
available at Specs Collective $590 Shop Now
03
Gucci Oval Sunglasses
The 70’s are making a comeback, so say hello to these babies.
available at My Theresa $590 Shop Now
04
LOEWE Shield Sunglasses
Loewe takes a softer approach to the masked look, and we’re here for it.
available at Forward $430 Shop Now
05
Le Specs Cyberfame
The perfect top-off to a simple white tee and denim combo.
available at Revolve $89 Shop Now
06
Area Crystal Oval Sunglasses
These are the key to subtle extra-ness.
available at Forward $375 Shop Now
07
Balenciaga Paris Cat Sunglasses
Still craving animal print? So are we.
available at Balenciaga $490 Shop Now
08
Jacquemus Les Lunettes Yauco
A must-have for your bougie beaching activities.
available at Jacquemus $396 Shop Now
09
Attico Crystal Rectangular Sunglasses
These will elevate an all black ensemble instantly.
available at Forward $625 Shop Now
10
Karen Walker Isadore Square Acetate Sunglasses
Saweetie paired these with a Romeo Hunte coat during Milan fashion week, and we haven't stopped thinking about them since.
available at Neiman Marcus $200 Shop Now
11
Saint Laurent SL 366 Lenny
Cool-girl approved.
available at YSL $490 Shop Now
12
Gucci Glasses Chain
The ultimate-outfit transformer. Slip a resin or metal chain onto any pair of sunnies for an instant Instagram-ready look.
available at Matches Fashion $273 Shop Now
TOPICS: