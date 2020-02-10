NYFW: The Best Street Style From Fall/Winter 2020

Photo: Oren Siddo
NYFW is finally here and ESSENCE will be capturing the best street style moments from black creatives. New York kicks off the big fashion month with cities like Paris, Milan, and London to follow. For Fall/Winter 2020 designers are showcasing and predicting the biggest trends this winter and we are here to grab those sizzling bites of attendees walking in and out of fashion shows.
ESSENCE Fashion House NYC is back! Click here to RSVP and join us as we close out NYFW with the season’s most exclusive celebration of all things Black fashion.
February fashion week brings a completely different street style than September because attendees are tasked with serving a look while also battling New York’s freezing temperates.
Luckily, layering is always a fun task because there are essentially no rules. From gaudy outwear to chic accessories, check out our day-to-day street style from Fall/Winter 2020.
NYFW: The Best Street Style From Black Creatives
