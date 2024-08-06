Getty Images

Rihanna has done it again, she’s got everyone’s attention. This time around she’s got us transfixed due to her Barbados Crop Over Festival outfit. No surprise here since Rihanna has been delving into street style in recent weeks. The highlight of this colorful moment includes her golden headpiece that exudes regal energy–in my eyes, it’s a modern crown.

For this year’s Barbados Crop Over Festival rather than leaning on colorful hair, a move she’s done in the past, Rihanna makes a statement in gold. The glistening and bejeweled outfit was a custom set of pieces by Lauren Austin Designs who the singer and entrepreneur has worked with in the past. The bikini-esque top was accentuated with countless gemstones–there was also a mesh material in the center of her look to offer a see-through detail.

Along her legs, the design continued until it stopped right at her ankles. The heels she wore were also golden. The key hues that her outfit was comprised of included maroon and gold. These choices alongside the excellent feathered elements in orange, yellow, and magenta offered a juxtaposition that was daring and appealing.

I welcome this departure from street-ready style from Rihanna. It pinpoints the range she has when it comes to her omnipresent relationship with fashion. As of late her tomboy chic approach to everydaywear has been a joy to watch and document. While jerseys, slouchy trousers, and oversized tees are her go-to at times, celebrating Barbados calls for wares that are centered around her home country.