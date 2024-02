Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 3

SELEEN SALEH

Showgoers hit the streets for day three of New York Fashion Week in the chicest outfits. A plethora of aesthetics were seen that day, including highly vibrant and colorful, kitschy looks. Presentations from knitwear designer Agbobly and womenswear brand Tibi brought out the chic and sophisticated as well as the playful and experimental fashion lovers. Each attendee brought out a certain exciting element to the day-to-day of fashion week, captured by photographer Seleen Saleh.

Many opted for leather jackets from long coats to bomber-style jackets like an attendee with a chocolate brown coat paired with denim and white pointed-toe heels. In contrast, a guest in a white dress and a black leather jacket layered over with a pair of black kitten heels. Influencer Jazmine Rogers wore a patchwork coat with fur trims on the sleeves and collar paired with bright green Adidas track pants and white flats. Another colorful guest wore a bright blue blazer with bedazzled details paired with deep blue leather pants and a gorgeous canvas shoulder bag with a print of The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison on it.

Other guests aimed for a toned down looks that could be worn elsewhere, not just at NYFW. One attendee wore a black skirt suit set outside of Tibi with a white button down and a plaid pink tie underneath. She also donned pink lace socks underneath her white heels to add texture to her look. Another guest was spotted in blazer with satin lapels, a cropped white button-down shirt and a skirt.

To grab inspiration from these NYFW street style looks, keep scrolling.

