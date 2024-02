SELEEN SALEH

Day two of New York Fashion Week was a success with a plethora of different looks from an array of aesthetics worn by stylish attendees. Chic attendees gathered for additional shows and presentations like Eckhaus Latta, Proenza Schouler and Alice & Olivia. The Black In Fashion Council Discovery Showroom which featured designers like Nia Thomas, Amari Carter, and more also was well attended by a sharply dressed crowd.

It was a bit warmer on day two so showgoers only had the light wind to cope with rather than frigid temperatures. Ties were worn by a few guests like one who wore a full leather brown suit with a button down and a mini tie. Influencer Jeneé Naylor wore a black satin tie with a white button down. Underneath she donned a black structured blazer paired with platform vinyl boots, and a pair of feathered socks to accessorize. Others played into the “mob wife” aesthetic in fur coats like an attendee in a full lavender outfit with a fuzzy coat and a sheer floral top underneath. One guest wore a chocolate brown fur coat over a black plissé set.

Many guests played with monochromatic looks like an attendee in an all white suit that played with proportions by layering a skirt over the pants. Stylist and fashion editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson added a pop of yellow to her look. Her fringed yellow top over a pair of black pants and sheer tights paired with a leather black jacket is one of the top looks we spotted. Senior fashion editor Tchesmeni Leonard experimented with texture in a black leather tie coat with white sleeves peeking out over black pants. Stylist Jessica Willis put together a nearly all-black look. Her statement-making pieces consisted of a top and skirt with a pair of brown knee high boots.

To see the rest of these stylish guest’s looks for the Fall/Winter 2024 season, keep scrolling.

01 01 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

02 02 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

03 03 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

04 04 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

05 05 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

06 06 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

07 07 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

08 08 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

09 09 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

10 10 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

11 11 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

12 12 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

13 13 _1SS5019Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

14 14 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

15 15 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

16 16 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

17 17 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

18 18 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

19 19 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

20 20 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

21 21 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

22 22 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

23 23 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

24 24 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

25 25 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

26 26 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

27 27 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

28 28 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

29 29 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

30 30 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

31 31 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

32 32 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

33 33 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

34 34 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

35 35 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

36 36 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

37 37 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 1 SELEEN SALEH

38 38 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

39 39 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

40 40 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

41 41 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

42 42 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH

43 43 Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 2 SELEEN SALEH