How Knitwear Designer Jacques Agbobly Is Preparing For New York Fashion Week

Knitwear designer Jacques Agbobly had quite a year in 2023, winning WWD’s “One To Watch” award in October. The eponymous brand Agbobly rebranded from Black Boy Knits in 2023 after the designer realized they wanted the throughline of their work to be from their heritage. What better way to honor that than through your family name? As Agbobly works on their pieces by hand, you get to notice the intricacies of their designs with the use of colors from the Togo flag, where the designer is originally from.

While New York Fashion Week has yet to begin, the work was started months ago for many designers who had to show or present in September and jump right back into the thick of it. From their Instagram stories, the designer has shared tiny peeks into the collection and let us know to expect inspiration from long commutes on the subway, crackling paint on the walls, The Gilded Age, and more.

We talked with the rising designer about new skincare products, reading habits, and Gospel music to feel grounded before the chaos of having a presentation ensues. Keep scrolling to know all the ways Agbobly does to prepare for NYFW.

ESSENCE.com: As NYFW approaches, are you taking any specific steps to prepare your skin for the upcoming stress, or do you plan to indulge in a spa day?

Jacques Agbobly: Yes of course! I just started using the TI Presetige73 Collagen Mask from the Korean skincare brand Nowater which has been helping to keep my skin well moisturized for before the show. I am also making sure to drink a lot of water, to stay hydrated, and eating well. I will indulge in a spa day post-show.

Are there any non-fashion-related activities or hobbies you indulge in to take your mind off the upcoming Fashion Week?

Pre-show is always hectic, but reading on my commute and before bedtime has been helping me stay on course. I also love to take walks and think through things.

Is there a specific TV series or film that you find yourself drawn to as a means of resetting before the hustle and bustle of NYFW?

I’ve been watching the Justice League series. I love to tap into a childlike mindset before the show. I feel like it keeps me curious and grounded. Lately, I’ve been reminiscing about my favorite childhood shows and one of them was the Justice League cartoon series. I also really love watching The Gilded Age. It has influenced a bit of what I am showing this season.

Amidst the chaos of preparing for NYFW, what strategies or practices help you stay grounded and focused?

Reading, breathing, and spending time with my two sphynx babies Tugbe and Juki.

Do you have a go-to uniform or outfit that you wear during NYFW to avoid overthinking and streamline your focus?

I love wearing Carhartt. I used to live in Bushwick and would always see people in them and kind of adopted it as my go-to uniform. It puts me in work mode.

Are you someone who believes in incorporating superstitious rituals to ensure a smooth and successful Fashion Week?

Oh absolutely! I am superstitious in every part of my life, not just during Fashion Week.

When you’re seeking inspiration, what genre or type of music do you typically turn to? Name a song.

Afro Beats, Amapiano, [and] Black gospel music. I love upbeat music. Something that uplifts me. Lately, I’ve been obsessed with “Ba Straata” by DJ Maphorisa and Visca.

What is the most thoughtful or kindest gesture you do for yourself and your team after the whirlwind of NYFW has concluded?

Time off to rest and relax.

If you could dress any historical Black figure or fictional character for Fashion Week, who would it be and why?

I would love to dress Bella Bellow. She’s a Togolese icon!

Can you share a quirky or unusual source of inspiration that influenced your collection for this Fashion Week?

Ugly prom dresses, The Gilded Age, [the] airport, [the] subway commute, and crackling paint.