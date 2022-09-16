A Roundup Of Emerging Designers’ NYFW SS23 Presentations

Runway shows are one of the most exciting aspects of New York Fashion Week. Months of planning and perfecting until the final second goes into the moment the first model walks out to the runway for a show that lasts no longer than 10 minutes. Although runway shows can be thrilling and a highly efficient way to get eyes on the designer and their work, it’s not the only way designers can show during NYFW. For emerging and independent designers, curating a showroom or hosting a creative presentation with an intimate cocktail hour is a common alternative to present. While runway shows can be exclusive and finished in a blink, showrooms are a great way for attendees to learn more about the designer and the collection in depth.
Although opting for a showroom presentation can be less costly than a runway show, presenting at NYFW can be a steep investment for designers regardless of their approach. However, thanks to Black In Fashion Council and IMG, emerging designers have the opportunity to be provided with showroom space at the BIFC Discovery Showroom. This season marked the fifth iteration of the biannual NYFW initiative and this year’s featured brands included Harbison, Madame Adassa, Jessica Rich, Sammy B, Vavvoune, Izayla, Atelier Ndigo, Kwame Adusei, Muehleder, and Ajovang.
Ahead, discover some of our favorite emerging designers that hosted presentations this season.
01
ASHYA
Co-founders Ashely Cimone and Moya Annece debuted the third drop of ASHYA’s “Heritage Collection” with a showcase that involved a creative performance from Moses Sumney and Naomi Ramos-Chapman.
Courtesy of Getty Images
02
Black Boy Knits
Jacques Agbobly, founder of Black Boy Knits and a 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist, presented the brand’s first full RTW collection at Spring Studios in the Sunken Living Room.
Courtesy of Getty Images
03
Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showroom
Since launching in 2020, Black in Fashion Council has committed to spotlighting Black designers during NYFW with a curated showroom. This season, the featured brands included Harbison, Madame Adassa, Jessica Rich, Sammy B, Vavvoune, Izayla, Atelier Ndigo, Kwame Adusei, Muehleder and Ajovang.
Courtesy of Bre Johnson
04
Bed On Water
Shanel Campbell, founder of Bed On Water, showcased the brand’s newest collection that was inspired by abstract paintings. Select looks from this collection were seen on Chloe and Halle Bailey on the cover of ESSENCE September/October issue.
Instagram/@bedonwater
05
KHIRY
When it comes to a KHIRY presentation, founder Jameel Mohammed prefers not to take the traditional approach. The KHIRY Spring/Summer 2023 presentation was the final chapter of a multi-season storyline and this collection was titled, ““Chapter 3: Fragile, Facile, Futile, Fruitful? Fantasies”. The immersive experience involved a creative performance from Mohammed himself.