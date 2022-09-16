Our Favorite Celebrity Looks From NYFW Spring Summer 23

Fashion week. There’s the fashion show, street style outside the show, the trends, and then there’s the front row. Celebrities have long been a mainstay at fashion shows, turning out looks, often being dressed by the brand. This Spring / Summer 23 season, there was a massive celebrity and influencer presence. From shows and parties to street-style sightings, activations, and presentations, celebrities were all over NYC serving looks. NYFW can be a playground and stepping stone for brand deals, media exposure, and entry into more sectors in the fashion space.
Lori Harvey, for example, showed up and showed out this season. Working in collaboration with Harvey family stylist Elly Karamoh, she curated a week of ensembles that truly packed a punch. From an oversized tweed coat and matching dress paired with a New York Yankees fitted that oozed sporty chic to the emerald green Christian Cowan puffer dress —this will go down as quite a serve for her.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Laura Harrier attends VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Vogue)
Saucy Santana was also a fixture this season, attending everything from AREA to Luar and coordinating looks to match the energy of the show. Latto was also a front-row joy, especially in that Fe Noel dress.
Ahead, get into some of our favorite celebrity ensembles from NYFW.
01
Lori Harvey At Michael Kors
Wearing Michael Kors.
02
Lori Harvey At Tom Ford
Wearing Tom Ford.
03
La La Anthony At LaQuan Smith
Wearing LaQuan Smith.
04
La La Anthony At Aliétte
05
Doja Cat At Vogue World
Wearing Marni.
06
Doja Cat At Daily Front Row’s 2022 Fashion Media Awards
Wearing Viktor & Rolf.
07
Lil Nas X Walking The Coach SS 23 Show
08
Ari Lennox At Puma
Wearing Puma.
09
Ciara At Tom Ford
Wearing full Tom Ford.
10
Flo Milli At Marni
Wearing Marni
11
Latto At Vogue World
Wearing Valentino.
12
Latto At Tommy Hilfiger
Wearing Tommy Hilfiger.
13
Karrueche Outside Coach
Wearing full Coach.
14
Laura Harrier
15
Justine Skye At Harper’s Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary
Wearing Raisa Vanessa.
16
Shannon Thornton At Harper’s Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary
Wearing Marc Bouwer.
17
Saucy Santana At Kim Shui
Wearing Balenciaga, Chanel boy bag, and Rick Owens Kiss boots.