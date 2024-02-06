PRADA Launches New Skincare Collection Exclusively At Nordstrom

courtesy of Nordstrom

Last September, Prada sent models down the SS24 runway in Milan with a soft, augmented beauty look. Personalized lipsticks dressed their mouths in matte (a characteristic of the Prada runway since their first show in ‘88), pairing with orange powders and strong brows raised up to the pink slime dripping from their HQ’s ceiling. But their biggest beauty secret? An unannounced skincare collection that was responsible for the luminous complexion.

Today, the Italian house invites the public into their Prada Skincare universe once again– now up for grabs at 10 Nordstrom flagships– which begs the question: Prada or nada? Launching their beauty line in 2000, their first collection of single-use skincare products and lip balms wrapped in sterilized, disposable packaging was quickly discontinued. Now, almost 25 years later, they’re diving back in with their latest collection available exclusively at Nordstrom, including the Augmented Skin Cleanser, Cream, Essence, and Serum.

Whether you’re a full beat makeup pro or a no-makeup connoisseur (like Miuccia Prada), using the premier skincare to prep your look is nonnegotiable. Which is why the fashion house joined their existing makeup line– full of monochromatic lipsticks, multi-effect eyeshadows, and a skin-optimizing foundation– with this four-piece skincare collection enriched with their Adapto.gn Smart Technology. Afterall, augmentations don’t begin (or end) with makeup.

The adaptogen-enriched cleanser reinforces your skin’s barrier and radiance and to prevent under-eye creasing, the hyaluronic and peptide-rich serum can be applied under eye makeup. Meanwhile, the cream gives your skin a front row seat to plump, translucent radiance. As for the essence, it’s a two-in-one fantasy of both conditioning and micro-peeling properties. Whether you grab the full line, or try out a product at a time, Prada Skincare will no doubt be an upgrade to your everyday beauty routine.

Available at Prada, nordstrom.com and in-store at Nordstrom flagships from February 6th.