Three Reasons Why I Want To Be Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Child

Backgrid

The paparazzi have always captured Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s impeccable sense of style, and it seems their offspring, RZA and Riot Rose, are following in their footsteps. The fashion-forward couple’s kids have undoubtedly hit the genetic jackpot when it comes to celebrity parents, and I can’t help but dream of being part of their stylish family. Just take a look at RZA, constantly smiling in paparazzi photos–he knows he’s got the coolest parents and style in the industry.

I think it’s safe to assume that RZA and Riot Rose aren’t choosing their outfits just yet but the clothing options in their baby closets make mine look like mere rags. With looks that are perfectly tailored to them as well as the luxury brands, including Gucci and Fendi, featured in their wardrobe; it’s no wonder these kids have fashion enthusiasts questioning their own aesthetic choices. The recent Aspen ski trip getaway showed the siblings and their impeccable style, perfectly coordinated with their mom and dad. RZA wore a brown tailored fit wool coat that matched Rihanna’s while Riot Rose stole the show in a green Gucci cardigan paired with jeans and moccasins.

Whether they are vacationing in Aspen or dining in New York’s finest restaurants, RZA and Riot Rose are the epitome of style for celebrity kids. Here are three looks that have me yearning to be part of their stylish fam.

Riot Rose In Gucci

Aspen may not be every baby’s preferred destination, but Riot Rose seems at ease in Rocky’s arms. He’s wearing a green Gucci cardigan with the iconic logo in white, effortlessly embracing logo mania. Paired with medium wash jeans, light tan baby moccasin booties, and a matching beanie, his ‘fit exudes baby A$AP Rocky. I can’t help but wonder whose style Riot Rose will ultimately emulate–his mom or dad’s?

RZA In Denim On Denim

One thing that will never seem to go out of style is a good denim on denim look. The Canadian tuxedo is a staple for this fashion-forward family. With A$AP seen sporting the look twice in his paparazzi-inspired Bottega Venetta campaign and Rihanna has even been spotted in an all denim ensemble from time to time. Baby RZA, nestled in a light wash denim jacket and jeans, epitomized chic comfort. Even in a slumber, his black sneakers complement the denim on denim look, a testament to the impeccable taste inherited from his parents.

RZA In Fendi

While his mom flaunts an elevated denim on denim pregnancy look, RZA takes it up a notch in a green and white, slightly oversized Fendi jacket. Logomania prevails, and RZA confidently establishes himself as a style icon in the making. He wore a pair of little jeans with the hemline cuffed upward to show off his sleek black boots, echoing the choices of his mom. The coordination in this family’s outfits is both admirable and envy-inducing.

In conclusion, the style of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s kids is a constant source of inspiration. Whether it’s Riot Rose’s tranquility in Gucci, RZA’s classic denim on denim charm, or his bold Fendi statement, these three looks embody the pinnacle of celebrity kid fashion, leaving me wanting to be their stylish nepo baby.