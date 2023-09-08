Rihanna’s Newborn Has The Cutest Name 

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Superstar Rihanna has joined the two under two club and we’ve learned the name of the boy mom’s second child. According to the baby’s birth certificate, which was obtained by The Blast, his name is Riot Rose Mayers, which has a nice ring to it. Little Riot was born on August 1 at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

“Rihanna and A$AP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby,” a source told ET on Aug. 24, when news about Riot being born was first confirmed.

The “Lift Me Up” singer shocked the world when she revealed her baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime performance back in February. The 35-year-old was the first billionaire to perform solo at the Super Bowl and it was her first live performance in years.

“Rihanna and A$AP are great right now,” the source said. “They’re so excited to grow their family and are so united when it comes to parenting. They have so much fun together and are very in love. They already shared a special connection and parenting together has made their bond even stronger.”

The two artists had their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. Now that they have a second baby in their home, they’ll be twice as busy.

“She’s limited work obligations as well,” the source added, stating that Rihanna and A$AP “are each other’s rock” and have been doing well when it comes to prioritizing their relationship amidst the responsibilities of parenthood.

The source noted, “She knows her world is about to get exponentially busier with two babies in the house under two.”

While the second pregnancy came as a surprise to many, a source previously told ET earlier this year that Rihanna and A$AP were looking forward to growing their family.

“Rihanna adores being a mom and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. She and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together,” the individual said. “They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it.”

We can see the pride oozing from the icon every time she talks about her son. During an interview with British Vogue where the singer, RZA, her growing bump and A$AP graced the cover, she discussed what it was like becoming a mom the first time around.

“Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts,” she said. “And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

During the time of the Vogue interview, Rihanna was unknowingly pregnant with Riot. When asked whether she wanted to expand her family, she responded, “Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here.” She added, “I’m open. Girl, boy. Whatever.”