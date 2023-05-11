You’ll Never Guess The Name Of Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Son

James Devaney/GC Images

We have a name!

Of course, we are not entitled to any information about Rihanna and ASAP Rocky‘s son, but as he nears his first birthday on May 13, it is nice to learn a little bit more about the cutie (other than him being stylish like his parentals and a happy baby who smiles a lot, even in front of pesky paparazzi).

Now for the name!

Article continues after video.

As it turns out, their firstborn’s name is RZA Athelston Mayers. The only other RZA we know of is the Wu-Tang Clan leader and producer, whose real name is Robert Diggs. Naming their child after a hip-hop icon is not something out of the ordinary for the couple, or at least for Rocky. His real name is Rakim, his sister’s name is Erika, and they are named after legendary New York hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. And as for Athelston, it’s close to the English word “athelstan,” which means “noble stone.” Now is that the meaning of his middle name? Only their family knows.

The name “RZA,” like fellow Wu-Tang Clan member GZA and singer SZA’s stage name, comes from the supreme alphabet.

The producer broke down the meaning of his rap name back in 2015.

“In the Divine Alphabet, Z stands for Zig-Zag-Zig, which means Knowledge, Wisdom, and Understanding. It’s the last letter of the alphabet and represents the final step of consciousness,” he wrote on social media. “So finally I just thought of the name as letters, as a title, not just a word. R-Z-A. It stands for Ruler-Knowledge/Wisdom/Understanding-Allah.”

As mentioned, RZA Mayers is set to turn one shortly. When Rihanna covered British Vogue with her family earlier this year, the little one was only identified, notably by everyone on her team, as “baby.” In that feature, she talked about parenthood.

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” she says. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…it doesn’t matter.”

We’re excited to hear how life changes for her as she becomes a mother of two, as the superstar announced in her own one-of-a-kind way, while performing at the Super Bowl in February, that she’s expecting her second child this year.