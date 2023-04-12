The Cutest Moments Of A$AP Rocky And Rihanna’s Son So Far

Superstar performer and entrepreneur Rihanna has worn motherhood well since welcoming her son with A$AP Rocky in May 2022. Somehow the star successfully runs several businesses, conquering being a first-time mom, and prepping for her second child with her beau, all while coming off the heels of her epic Super Bowl performance and Oscar nomination; the multi-hyphenate is killing the parenting game with seemingly no plans of slowing down.

Notoriously private about her personal life, the “Lift Me Up” singer has recently opened up by sporadically posting images and video clips showing how close she is with her son and how much she enjoys spending time with her family. The internet has been in shambles due to recent Instagram images of her son enjoying Easter. You’ll see him surrounded by Easter eggs and real bunnies in the photos, sporting his own bunny ears and necklace for the occasion. “Eastuh!!!” Rihanna captioned the pictures.

Aside from the Easter flicks, RiRi and her family have been spotted at Milan Fashion Week, out to dinner, and editorially photographed by Vogue. Rihanna continues to be a wunderkind and an inspiration to mothers currently shouldering the challenge of balancing several different responsibilities while caring for their children. Despite what the haters may think, Rihanna is unapologetically leading her family unit well and in style, as she should. We thought this was an excellent opportunity to highlight her cutest moments with her son, so we gathered six photos of the Bajan baddie and her handsome son to showcase some adorable parenting moments.

Rihanna Trying To Prep For A Workout With Her Son Near

The Pair Spotted At Milan Fashion Week

Rihanna And Her Son Leaving Giorgio Baldi Restaurant In Los Angeles

Rihanna Prepping For Her Oscar Performance With Her Son In Her Lap

The Duo Photographed For Vogue

Rihanna Letting Everyone Know Her Son Is Fine