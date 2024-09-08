NYFW Celebrity Look Of The Day: Day 2, Tanner Adell

Getty Images

In what appears to be her first New York Fashion Week country artist Tanner Adell is killing it. For the second day of the lauded gathering the artist on the rise opted for a slick look by Sergio Hudson styled by Lex Robinson. She donned this memorable ensemble while she attended Hudson’s Spring/Summer 2025 show which was located at NeueHouse in Manhattan.

Accompanied by playful curls Adell wore a tight-fitting denim corset in a deep shade of navy. Corset-inspired pieces never go out of style in our book so it was refreshing seeing her in this number. As a part of the look she also wore a pair of flared pants in a rich tan tone. The entire outfit was part of Sergio Hudson’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Seeing Addell in it felt refreshing–it’s a switch-up for the country star–we’re gladly embracing this high-end fashion moment for her. Addell sat at Hudson’s presentation near DeWanda Wise, Muni Long, June Ambrose, and stylist Byron Javar, what a chic row.

In recent months Tanner has been annihilating many of her press appearances. With stylist Mandel Korn, Adell AKA “Buckle Bunny” has worn an eloquent Bach Mai gown to the BET Awards. The all-white gown marked the elevation of her style. Fittingly, a cowboy hat in white was paired with this look. A Brielle custom moment was a key look for Adell too worn that same evening: it appeared to be a white lace jumper with a keyhole detail. These special pieces marked her performance as the first country artist to ever perform at the BET Awards.

Separately, a Christian Siriano gown comprised of a dramatic tiered skirt with hundreds of flowers and a bustier top was worn by the artist back in July. This moment was the opposite of understated–it was whimsical. Each of these distinct outfits proves that Adell is only scratching the surface in matters of style.