The Best Red Carpet Looks At The CMT Music Awards

At the Moody Center in Austin, Texas country acts who’ve been blowing up in recent months showed up to the CMT Music Awards. Aside from the emerging stars, artists who’ve staked their claim in the genre also made an appearance. Ranging from emerging names to those who are household names, these key individuals utilized the red carpet to express themselves.

For instance, four-time Grammy Award nominee Mickey Guyton arrived in a semi-transparent Retrofete number. It was embellished with hundreds of silver sparkling gems. Beloved journalist Gayle King arrived in a bold green glittered suit by Badgley Mischka. Memphis, Tennessee native, and rapper Glorilla arrived in an all-white gown with strappy matching heels at the ceremony. Actress Amber Riley stunned in a low-cut black number by Nicci Hou with a low-cut detail at the front paired with glitzy heels.

Singer and songwriter Reyna Roberts donned a two-piece denim ensemble with an oversized leather jacket–a black cowboy hat was a centerpiece of her outfit. Tiera Kennedy who coins herself as an R&B country artist made a statement in a black blazer that was emblazoned with bejeweled florals, a cowboy hat, and leather knee-high boots. Tanner Adell, an artist we’ve been keenly paying attention to in recent months arrived in an attention-grabbing sheer dress in a peachy hue with sky-high platforms. Each of these women have recently been given a well-deserved boost following their appearances on Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album. Attending the CMT Awards is a deserving moment for Roberts, Adell, and Kennedy.

Below take a look at the other head-turning red carpet moments from the CMT Awards.

