Essence Fashion Digest: Mickalene Thomas X Marfa Stance Launch Collaboration, Alaïa Opens New Flagship, And More

This week in fashion has been packed with exciting highlights. First up, Alaïa unveiled its new flagship store in Paris, adding a fresh chapter to its legacy. Over on Madison Avenue, Alice + Olivia debuted an experimental pop-up called the Jean Bar, offering a unique shopping experience. Next up, Mickalene Thomas and British fashion brand Marfa Stance have launched an outerwear collection.

Meanwhile, Brandon Blackwood is launching its Valentine’s Day collection today. Next, Sézane is spreading the love with its “Amor Club” collection just in time for Valentine’s Day. Elsewhere, Everlane is has launched refreshing denim pieces ahead of spring.

And to top it all off, ANDAM has announced its 2025 competition, with a staggering 700,000 euros in prizes and global mentorship up for grabs.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Marfa Stance And Mickalene Thomas Launch Capsule Collection

Marfa Stance and the renowned artist Mickalene Thomas have teamed up for a limited edition collaboration.

The roots of the collaboration began when Mickalene wore a raincoat to an event, which sparked excitement and inspiration for the capsule. Georgia, the founder of Marfa Stance sourced deadstock fabric in London, and together while at Frieze in Los Angeles, the duo reimagined the raincoat. What ensued was a versatile work of art. “One of only 40 pieces, each signed by Mickalene. This exclusive design was collaged and curated by Georgia and Mickalene together,” according to a press release.

Pricing for the collaboration starts at $3,295. Head to Marfa Stance’s website to purchase pieces from the collection. A portion of proceeds from the Marfa Stance x Mickalene Thomas collaboration will be donated to the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund.

Alaïa Opens A New Flagship Store

Alaïa has a new home in Paris. The fashion house is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest flagship at 15 Rue de Faubourg Saint-Honoré. This iconic Parisian address honors the brand’s rich heritage and marks the beginning of a new chapter. Having long been a dream of Azzedine Alaïa to establish a boutique on this legendary street, the opening further cements his lasting legacy. The store’s design reflects Alaïa’s signature style, drawing inspiration from his sculptural, “second skin” dresses. Subtle nude tones throughout the space pay tribute to the designer’s signature color palette, adding a touch of his timeless elegance to the experience.

Brandon Blackwood Reveals Valentine’s Day Collection

Brandon Blackwood has revealed his Valentine’s Day collection. “This collection is a love letter to our most cherished silhouettes, reimagined with a blend of luxurious materials and fun details. We’ve paired our signature oil leather with playful crystalized accents, creating a striking balance of elegance and whimsy,” the brand shared.

Additionally, Brandon Blackwood brings back its Bouquet Bag which will restock in pink and green colorways.

Pricing starts at $225. Shop Brandon Blackwood’s Valentine’s Day collection on the brand’s website starting Friday, January 24 at noon.

Alice + Olivia Launches Jean Bar On Madison Avenue

Alice + Olivia have revealed a denim pop-up entitled the Jean Bar, in Manhattan. Located next to their existing store at 755 Madison Avenue, the pop-up will feature the latest denim collection, including exclusive styles. Visitors can enjoy weekend activations such as styling sessions, enhanced shopping experiences, and other fun, engaging activities throughout its run. Alice + Olivia’s signature blend of fashion, creativity, and fun is at the heart of this curated space.

“We are so excited to unveil our first-ever pop-up ‘Jean Bar’ on Madison Avenue. The Jean Bar is an interactive denim decorating experience including custom embroidery and exclusive design workshops that let customers explore both creativity and fashion as art. I can’t wait for you to join us in this immersive fashion experience!” said Stacey Bendet, CEO and founder of Alice + Olivia in a press release.

Alice + Olivia’s Jean Bar launched on January 17, it will be open through April 30.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Sézane’s “Amor Club“

Sézane celebrates Valentine’s Day with the “Amor Club,” a curated selection of thoughtful gifts perfect for your loved one. Inspired by the romance of Paris—the city of love—this collection embodies the charm and allure that fills its streets. The pieces exude elegance and sophistication, featuring timeless silhouettes like the cream off-the-shoulder Jared Top and the black Helois Dress. For a more casual yet equally stylish look, the collection also includes patchwork denim, showcased in the matching Marzia Shirt and Le Wide Jeans, offering a blend of classic Parisian style and modern flair.

Sézane’s “Amor Club” collection will be available for purchase on sezane.com beginning on January 26.

Everlane Releases New Denim Ahead Of The Spring

As we eagerly await the arrival of spring, Everlane’s latest denim styles are the perfect way to transition into the upcoming season. Everlane’s thoughtfully designed denim pieces are the ideal way to refresh your wardrobe for spring. From the Y2K-inspired Low-Key Jean to the modern barrel silhouettes of the Way-High Twist Curve Jean and the Denim Barrel Jacket, there’s something for every style. The brand is also bringing back its fan-favorite Ranch Jacket, which sold out fast last fall.

Pricing starts at $128. Head to Everlane’s site to purchase the brand’s latest denim styles.

Andam Opens Its 2025 Competition

For nearly 36 years, Andam has been committed to supporting the French fashion industry. By uniting key institutional and private players, the organization provides emerging designers with both financial and strategic backing. With past winners like Alexandre Matiussi, founder of Ami, it’s clear that Andam plays a pivotal role in helping designers reach new heights. This year, they are awarding over 700,000 euros in total, including a grand prize of 300,000 euros, along with several other prestigious awards.

Head to Andam’s official site to apply and for more details. Applications officially close on March 31, 2025.