Bianca Saunders Sticks To Her Guns For FW25 Collection

Bianca Saunders is sticking to her guns. For her Fall/Winter 2025 collection entitled “Dichotomy” she showcases the space she takes up in the modern menswear market. To be exact that is her ability to design attire for a myriad of settings not limited to work, but also play. Show notes suggest that she was “drawn to the idea of repetition in dance moves, where sequences are built on simplicity yet come together to create something intricate, intentional whilst forming a cohesive routine.” What ensues is clothing that comes across as effective while speaking to the idea of conjuring a capsule wardrobe. Or perhaps someone is building their closet anew from scratch? This lineup is well-served for those looking to replace longstanding staples they’ve grown tired of. There is also a fluidity injected into the newly revealed items.

The collection is rampant with appealing separates such as a red striped long-sleeve tee, a vibrant cape-inspired scarf in red and navy, and a bold teal button-up shirt. Saunders can turn everyday wear into coveted and aesthetically pleasing items—the FW25 line is a significant example of this notion. The legitimacy of the designer’s creations is clear in look one, a leather overcoat paired with lush matching trousers. Separately, look 2, a Canadian tuxedo is another standout moment.

In regard to the name “Dichotomy,” this is spotted in the juxtaposition showcased in countless looks. To Saunders, trousers inseams are given new life when they’re designed to come across as twisted. Bags have knotted detailing–and bottoms are also tied uniquely to create an interesting effect. Pairing alpaca knit sweater tops with sleek trousers is a stimulating experience too. Wholly, the parallels between softness and sharpness are explored in this collection in a manner that comes across as energetic.

01 01 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

02 02 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

03 03 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

04 04 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

05 05 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

06 06 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

07 07 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

08 08 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

09 09 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

10 10 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

11 11 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

12 12 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

13 13 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

14 14 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva

15 15 Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Pedro Da Silva