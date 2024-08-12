Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Wears Sergio Hudson In Paris

Getty Images

As the New York fashion community awaits Sergio Hudson’s latest presentation he’s garnering acclaim in Paris. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was spotted wearing Hudson’s designs during the 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony in Paris at the Stade de France.

This was a special moment since the entire globe will have its eyes on the United States for the 2028 Olympic Games. Hudson is a stellar example of the design talent here in the U.S.

In particular Bass donned a cherry red dress from Sergio Hudson’s Fall/Winter 2024 presentation in New York City. The red frock was part of a striking collection that was filled with statement-making attire that could easily be worn in the office but also outside for play. This choice was a distinct option that not only highlights Hudson but also showcases Bass as a fashion-savvy individual.

It takes an eye to appreciate a hue like cherry red, especially given the fact that it was a trending tone last fall. Alongside the dress Bass also wore a pair of black leather kitten heels–this pairing felt elegant and chic simultaneously.

Simone Biles of Team United States waves the IOC Flag as Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, looks on during the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Stade de France on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages)

At the Olympic Games Closing Ceremony Bass participated in the momentous evening alongside Tom Cruise and Simone Biles who won three gold medals in Paris–she also won one silver. Biles carried the Olympic flag which eventually was handed to Bass to note Los Angeles as the next destination of the global event in 2028.

Below take a look at Mayor Karen Bass’ stunning look.