Style Moments From Week 2 Of The 2024 Paris Olympics

In the second week of the 2024 Paris Olympics, an array of fashion moments occurred that caught our attention, from rapper and everything entrepreneur Snoop Dogg commemorating an Olympian’s most memorable moment to athletes wearing fine jewelry pieces to add to their big competition day. This year’s Olympics being set in Paris, “The City of Lights,” feels adjacent to fashion week.

These style moments from Black athletes and celebs aren’t lost on us as we watch the prestigious sporting events, rooting for everyone Black throughout the diaspora. It’s refreshing to see these athletes express themselves however they see fit through small accessories, sometimes thousands of dollars, like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s piece below. These style moments mark history for this generation, much like the looks that Flo Jo wore in her 1980s gold-winning moments. We’re witnessing some of the most special moments of history adorned in style.

Snoop Dogg Honors Noah Lyles In A US-Inspired Custom Look

Noah Lyles won the 100-meter race for the USA, making him the first American man to win it in 20 years, let alone a Black man! Snoop Dogg being a host at the Olympics is the best thing to happen as he’s been showing up and showing out in playful outfits like the one below honoring Lyle and immortalizing him in his winning moment on a custom T-shirt and red, white, and blue bomber jacket in the same print. To accessorize, Snoop added a giant Eiffel Tower chain on his neck and a pair of sunglasses shaped like the Olympic logo.

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 07: Rapper and Record Producer Snoop Dogg and American Skateboarder Tony Hawk attend the Men’s Park Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union in Ralph Lauren

While watching the Women’s Floor Exercise Final of gymnastics, we saw Gabrielle Union cheer in support of the USA, wearing a navy blue A-line dress with red and white stitching at the top of the dress designed by Ralph Lauren that is available now for $198 on the site. On her waist, she layered a striped blue and white button-down over her dress.

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 05: Gabrielle Union attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Runs In The Richard Mille Watch

During her first round of the women’s 100-meter race, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wore a $185,000 watch by Richard Mille. Her green hair flew through the wind, and her watch zoomed by in a few still shots, such as the one below. The orange and gray colorway went well with her yellow uniform. The intricate details in the watch’s body alone made us understand why Fraser-Pryce would flex it on her historic run.

Paris , France – 2 August 2024; Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica after finishing 2nd during round 1 of the women’s 100m at the Stade de France during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Julien Alfred Adds A Touch Of Elegance With Her Necklace

For her 200-meter run, Julien Alfred won the silver medal while wearing the daintiest gold necklace. It was so small it could almost be classified as a choker necklace. It added such a feminine and elegant energy to her Saint Lucia blue and yellow uniform. She also added a tiny pair of gold hoop earrings with a small diamond stud stacked over a hoop on one ear.

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 06: Silver medalist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia looks on after winning the silver medal after competing in the Women’s 200m Final on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

Quincy Hall’s Layered “A” Chains

At the men’s 400-meter final, Quincy Hall won the gold, wearing not one but two gold chains. One remained plain in a rope-like texture, while the other layered on top featured a diamond-encrusted letter “A” on a classic-styled chain. By the end of the race, he was flexing three gold pieces.

Quincy Hall of the United States celebrates after winning the men’s 400m final of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Photo by Xu Chang/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams In Louis Vuitton Shorts

While at the gymnastics finals, Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director Pharrell Williams wore an LV monogrammed pair of shorts in a brown-on-brown colorway paired with a script-printed logo sweater, also in brown. He added his Kenzo Paris baseball hat in a beige shade and orange-tinted Louis Vuitton aviator-shaped sunglasses. The monochromatic look was far from boring.

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 3: Pharrell Williams is seen leaving the gymnastics finals of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo Wears His Colorful Nike Runners

At the men’s 200-meter final, Letsile Tebogo wore a pair of orange polka-dot Nike Maxfly 2 Electric track and field sprint spikes that are currently retailing for $190 on their site. One of the shoes reads the date “23-12-1980,” which is his mother’s birthdate. After winning the race, Tebogo took his shoes off and wrapped them around his neck to showcase this date, and he wrapped his flag around his shoulders.