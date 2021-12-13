Lately, rainy days have become less sporadic — at least on the east coast, that is. And as it rains more frequently and frigid temperatures fill the forecast, it won’t be too long until snow arrives and half-melted slush covers the ground. Which brings us to inform you that now is the time to make sure your closets are properly equipped for the incoming weather. Those canvas sneakers and high heels will earn you major style points, but unfortunately they are no good in the rain, and those UGG boots will certainly keep you warm, however they will be ruined in seconds after one wrong step into a puddle. We wouldn’t just tell you what’s coming without leading you in the right direction and that’s why we’ve done the work by gathering the rubber boots that will help you withstand every wet weather condition this season and through the spring.

We’re also here to let you know that dressing for the rain, snow or mix of both doesn’t have to be boring. It can be challenging to find stylish and functional options, but it’s definitely not impossible. There are many fashionable, warm coats and a great variety of boots to choose from when you need them. And when it comes to finding the right rubber boots, we’ve made sure to go outside of the usual color wheel lines of black and yellow to bring some vibrant excitement to functional wardrobe.

Shop from our selection from luxury designers ahead.