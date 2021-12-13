15 Designer Rain Boots That Are Uber-Stylish And Functional
Instagram/@ganni
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Lately, rainy days have become less sporadic — at least on the east coast, that is. And as it rains more frequently and frigid temperatures fill the forecast, it won’t be too long until snow arrives and half-melted slush covers the ground. Which brings us to inform you that now is the time to make sure your closets are properly equipped for the incoming weather. Those canvas sneakers and high heels will earn you major style points, but unfortunately they are no good in the rain, and those UGG boots will certainly keep you warm, however they will be ruined in seconds after one wrong step into a puddle. We wouldn’t just tell you what’s coming without leading you in the right direction and that’s why we’ve done the work by gathering the rubber boots that will help you withstand every wet weather condition this season and through the spring.

We’re also here to let you know that dressing for the rain, snow or mix of both doesn’t have to be boring. It can be challenging to find stylish and functional options, but it’s definitely not impossible. There are many fashionable, warm coats and a great variety of boots to choose from when you need them. And when it comes to finding the right rubber boots, we’ve made sure to go outside of the usual color wheel lines of black and yellow to bring some vibrant excitement to functional wardrobe.

Shop from our selection from luxury designers ahead.

01
J Crew Tall Lug-Sole Rainboots
If there’s anything J. Crew can consistently deliver, it’s classy, chic product, and these earthy green rain boots are living proof.
Courtesy of Brand
BUY $98
02
Bottega Veneta Flash
Heels are not totally ruled out when it comes to weatherproof footwear – thanks to these vegetable-tanned leather boots constructed with a rubber outsole.
Courtesy of Brand
$1350 BUY
03
Converse X AMBUSH Chuck Taylor All-Star Duck Boots
Lace up this bright blue blend of woven mesh and rubber from an iconic streetwear collaboration for extra security.
Courtesy of Brand
$146 BUY
04
Ganni Recycled Rubber Chelsea Boots
Super chunky, super stylish, and super pink.
Courtesy of Brand
$122 BUY
05
Burberry Bio-based Sole House Check Panel Rain Boots
An environmental friendly and stylish approach that’s easy to slip on and off.
Courtesy of Brand
$720 BUY
06
Balenciaga Crocs Boot
Crocs have never been more stylish until linking up with Balenciaga for the second time to create this fashion forward design beloved by tastemakers around the world including Kanye.
Courtesy of Brand
$695 BUY
Loading the player...
07
Bottega Veneta Stride
Shine bright or we should say gloss with these 100% rubber ankle boots designed in a beautiful teal.
Courtesy of Brand
$650 BUY
08
Diorcamp Ankle Boot
Christian Dior’s military inspired boots use a double lace approach to double down on quality.
Courtesy of Brand
$1150 BUY
09
Burberry House Check Rubber Rain Boots
Classic knee-high rain boots printed with the classic Burberry check.
Courtesy of Brand
$440 BUY
10
Hunter Women’s Tall Cosmic Glitter Rain Boots
Add some sparkle to those dull rainy days with this silver, shimmery style from Hunter.
Courtesy of Brand
$165 BUY
11
Ganni Recycled Rubber City Boot
We love anything sustainable, including these boots made from recycled rubber.
Courtesy of Brand
$245 BUY
12
UGG Sienna Matte Rain Boot
Thanks to the waterproof construction, these UGGs can withstand the rain and keep your feet warm with the sheepskin-lined insole.
Courtesy of Brand
$70 BUY
13
Rag & Bone Shiloh Sport Boot
An athletic interpretation of Rag & Bone’s combat boots made from recyclable materials and a rubber outsole.
Courtesy of Brand
$300 BUY
14
Bottega Veneta Puddle
There are ‘it bags’ and then there are ‘it boots’ and these Bottega Puddle boots are certainly it this season.
Courtesy of Brand
$650 BUY
15
Hunter Women’s Refined Stitch Detail Chelsea Boots
Very stylish and casual offering from the iconic rain boot brand – the boots are also certified vegan and weatherproof.
Courtesy of Brand
$129 BUY

TOPICS: 