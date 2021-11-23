‘Winter White’ Boots Are On Sale This Black Friday — And We Have Recommendations
Just like good sis, Mary J. Blige, we love a fabulous pair of boots! With the holiday season afoot (no pun intended), we can’t contain our excitement for the opportunity to shop some of the biggest trends this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. As we countdown to big savings, we’re filling you in on one of the hottest footwear trends of the season…white boots! 

Do you remember when white was forbidden to be worn after Labor Day? Well, those days of fashion taboos are banished. Our Instagram feeds indicate that “winter white” is going to be a must-have for the upcoming season and we have a hunch that only the bold and stylish will be daring enough to step outside their comfort zone. 

“White is no longer taboo because the industry has shifted to more seasonless shopping,” says Angela Edmunds, Strategic Brand Advisor of Showroom77. According to Edmunds, when white is paired properly, you can take your look from meek to chic.

“White boots can be worn as a great accent to an all-black look,” Edmunds adds, before advising us to keep our coats and bags minimalistic to compliment the trend. As we dance our way into the new year with Mary J. vibes, check out the fashionable footwear from brands that are having shopping deals that will make most of these picks a steal. 

From over the knee to graphic Western-style boots, there is something for everyone to enjoy. And for those that are not too keen on bright white looks, we added a few vanilla flavors to help you ease into the trend. 

NOTE: Be sure to follow up on the websites for even bigger sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

01
Shoe Dazzle- Renona Stiletto Bootie
Shoe Dazzle is celebrating Cyber Month with your first pair $10 and 40% off additional sales for New VIPS Only!
Photo Courtesy of Shoe Dazzle
available at Shoe Dazzle $13 Shop Now
02
Shoe Dazzle- Ensley Stiletto Heeled Boot
For New VIPs Only! Shoe Dazzle is having a Cyber Month Sale with your first pair of shoes at $10 and 40% off of additional styles.
Photo Courtesy of Shoe Dazzle
available at Shoe Dazzle $20 New VIP Offer Shop Now
03
Barbara High Heeled Bootie- Bone
For Black Friday, Coco Blue is having a 40% off the entire website sale that will last until 11/26!
Photo Courtesy of Coco Blue
available at Coco Blue Shoes $60 Shop Now
04
RAG & CO Tsaroh Zip Around Calf Boot
Photo Courtesy of Rag & Co
available at Rag & Co $105 Shop Now
05
Vionic- Lani Lace-Up Boot
Vionic is offering 30% off selected items for Cyber Week!
Photo Courtesy of Vionic
available at Vionic $170 Shop Now
06
Thursday Boot Co.- Icon
Photo Coutesy of Thursday Boot Co.
available at Thursday Boot Co. $180 Shop Now
07
Madewell- Alohas South Cow
Madewell’s is offering 30% off your purchase and dropping new items for Black Friday!
Photo Courtesy of Madewell
available at Madewell $289 Shop Now
08
Vicson- Kirby
Vicson is offering a Sample Sale that is marked down more than 50% of the price!
Photo Courtesy of Vicson
available at Vicson $325 Shop Now
09
Australia Luxe Collective- Angel Tall Pale
Photo Courtesy of Australia Luxe Collective
available at Australia Luxe Collective $430 Shop Now
10
Simon Miller Vegan Scrambler Boot
Simon Miller’s sales section is offering more than 50% off on selected shoes!
Photo Coutesy of Simon Miller
available at Simon Miller $490 Shop Now

