Just like good sis, Mary J. Blige, we love a fabulous pair of boots! With the holiday season afoot (no pun intended), we can’t contain our excitement for the opportunity to shop some of the biggest trends this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. As we countdown to big savings, we’re filling you in on one of the hottest footwear trends of the season…white boots!

Do you remember when white was forbidden to be worn after Labor Day? Well, those days of fashion taboos are banished. Our Instagram feeds indicate that “winter white” is going to be a must-have for the upcoming season and we have a hunch that only the bold and stylish will be daring enough to step outside their comfort zone.

“White is no longer taboo because the industry has shifted to more seasonless shopping,” says Angela Edmunds, Strategic Brand Advisor of Showroom77. According to Edmunds, when white is paired properly, you can take your look from meek to chic.

“White boots can be worn as a great accent to an all-black look,” Edmunds adds, before advising us to keep our coats and bags minimalistic to compliment the trend. As we dance our way into the new year with Mary J. vibes, check out the fashionable footwear from brands that are having shopping deals that will make most of these picks a steal.

From over the knee to graphic Western-style boots, there is something for everyone to enjoy. And for those that are not too keen on bright white looks, we added a few vanilla flavors to help you ease into the trend.

NOTE: Be sure to follow up on the websites for even bigger sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday!