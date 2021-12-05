These Puffer Jackets Are The Most Fashionable Way To Stay Warm

Unwelcome as the increasingly low temperatures may be, one just doesn’t pass up an excuse for shopping, and right now may be the perfect time to scope out a new puffer jacket. With the laundry list of updates happening around the look of the outerwear staple, exciting possibilities await if you’re considering replacing your old faithful.

We’ll be the first to say it — It took a while for designers to start thinking outside of the box as far as puffer jacket designs go. But now that they are, vibrant shades, and imaginative silhouettes offer alternatives to your typical black and brown iterations in standard shapes. Funky prints and unexpected details such as patchwork have entered the chat, as well as modern fabrication such as vegan leather and flannel.

While the cloud-like coats were once the bane of any fashion-girl’s existence, hardly to be worn outside of Colorado trips, they’ve in recent years become outfit upgrades that will take any fit to the next level (just pull a bit of styling inspiration from any number of Rihanna’s street-style looks). As you’ve probably guessed, we’ve done all the hard work for you and narrowed your search down to 11 on-trend puffer coats your closet needs this season. See them all ahead.