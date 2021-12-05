These Puffer Jackets Are The Most Fashionable Way To Stay Warm
Unwelcome as the increasingly low temperatures may be, one just doesn’t pass up an excuse for shopping, and right now may be the perfect time to scope out a new puffer jacket. With the laundry list of updates happening around the look of the outerwear staple, exciting possibilities await if you’re considering replacing your old faithful.

We’ll be the first to say it — It took a while for designers to start thinking outside of the box as far as puffer jacket designs go. But now that they are, vibrant shades, and imaginative silhouettes offer alternatives to your typical black and brown iterations in standard shapes. Funky prints and unexpected details such as patchwork have entered the chat, as well as modern fabrication such as vegan leather and flannel.

While the cloud-like coats were once the bane of any fashion-girl’s existence, hardly to be worn outside of Colorado trips, they’ve in recent years become outfit upgrades that will take any fit to the next level (just pull a bit of styling inspiration from any number of Rihanna’s street-style looks). As you’ve probably guessed, we’ve done all the hard work for you and narrowed your search down to 11 on-trend puffer coats your closet needs this season. See them all ahead.

Main image credit: TLZ L’Femme / Courtney Paul

01
BDG Dixie Flannel Puffer Jacket
This flannel puffer challenges everything you thought you knew about winter-dressing.
available at Urban Outfitters $129 Shop Now
02
Ugg Izzie Puffer Nylon Jacket
Who says outerwear has to be neutral? This silver intergalactic puffer will have everyone eyeing you from here to space.
available at Ugg $195 Shop Now
03
Everlane The Duvet Puffer
It’s in the name — a puffer that feels like being bundled up in your favorite duvet on a cool winter morning.
available at Everlane $248 Shop Now
04
Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Vegan leather is the key ingredient to a puffer jacket that feels ultra-luxe.
available at Bloomingdale’s $128 Shop Now
05
Daily Paper Braids Latreece Puffer Jacket
We know a statement print when we see one.
available at Daily Paper $297 Shop Now
06
TLZ L’Femme Cropped Cloud Puffer
When your cropped puffer is the entire look.
available at TLZ L’Femme $178 Shop Now
07
Farm Rio Flowerdoscopic Puffer Jacket
Farm Rio offers a feminine take on the puffer jacket with an all-over floral print, belted waist, and puffed mutton sleeve.
available at Farm rio $250 Shop Now
08
JNBY Quilted Hooded Oversize Down Jacket
This oversized, bubble gum pink coat demands your full attention.
available at JNBY $388, originally $408 Shop Now
09
My Mum Made It Bubble Open Puffer Jacket
Let’s hear it for this silhouette.
available at My Mum Made It $219 Shop Now
10
Madewell Quilted Packable Popover Puffer Jacket
A no-fuss, popover puffer is just what you need for those days on the go.
available at Madewell $115 Shop Now
11
Nap Loungewear Hooded Quilted Shell Down Coat
You won’t go unnoticed in this maxi length, high shine puffer.
available at Nap Loungewear $139, originally $149 Shop Now

