There’s no better time to stock up on winter essentials and UGG just made your work from attire a whole lot cozier. Every fall season the lifestyle brand comes around to provide must-have selects for the chillest months, but never has the brand stepped into apparel. Launching today for the first time, UGG released its first Ready-to-Wear collection for Autumn/Winter 2020.

Drawing inspiration from its home base in the west-coast, the color hues are influenced by the grounds-cape of California including its most used neutrals with pops of pink and neon green. Utilizing some of UGG’s most beloved fabrics, the RTW collection features luxe shearling, sherpa essentials, and faux fur. Pieces include crewnecks, pullovers, knee-length coats and more.

“UGG is a brand known for how it makes people ‘feel’,” Andrea O’Donnell, President, Fashion Lifestyle, Deckers Brands provided in a statement. “Our new apparel collection was inspired by the emotional.”

Ranging in price from $78 -$1,795, the UGG Ready-To-Wear collection collection is now available for purchase online exclusively at ugg.com, across select UGG retail stores nationwide and – beginning September 8, 2020 – at select Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com.