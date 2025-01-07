Emma Grede And Kristin Juszczyk Launch Sports Apparel Brand Off Season

Off Season

If you’ve been following sports and fashion closely this latest business venture will come as no surprise. Today, Emme Grede, the National Football League, Kristin Juszczyk, and Fanatics have announced the launch of Off Season. The luxury fashion brand encompasses the intersections of football, sports, and fashion. To kick off its launch is a debut collection of unisex puffer jackets heavily inspired by a selection of beloved NFL teams.

The debut collection features five NFL teams: the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills. Items offered includes puffer vests, puffer jackets and long coats highlighting players from each team in Juszczyk’s unique spliced designs.

“Off Season was born out of my passion for high design and the desire to elevate NFL fan apparel into something truly unique,” says Kristin Juszczyk, co-founder of Off Season. “For years, I’ve been reimagining what team pride can look like, but seeing the incredible response from other players’ wives, celebrity fans and everyday supporters showed me this could be something bigger.”

Months back, Kristin, a self-taught designer garnered national attention and fanfare due to her gameday outfits. At first, she dressed herself and others for the San Francisco 49ers and her husband, Kyle Juszczyk’s games. Off Season is a venture that enmeshes Kristin’s knack for creativity and craftsmanship.

Olympic star Simone Biles was an early supporter of Kristin. To a game supporting her husband Jonathan Owens, who previously played for the Green Bay Packers, Biles wore one of Juszczyk’s designs, a vest. It featured a game-day flag, a plaid inner lining, a pocket from an old Packers tee, and an Olympic patch.

“Fashion has increasingly become an integral part of gameday culture, allowing us to collaborate with a roster of brands to deliver stylish and distinctive apparel to fans,” said Xaimara Coss, director of licensing at the NFL. “Off Season marks a significant evolution in our licensed merchandise, transforming one individual’s fandom-inspired designs into one of the NFL’s most sought-after collaborations.”

Emma Grede who is largely known for being a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and lauded businesswoman is the ideal partner and co-founder. Grede is the co-founder of Good American, founded alongside Khloe Kardashian, the chairwoman of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, and a founding partner of SKIMS. With her acumen and business savvy Off Season is slated to fill a space in the sportswear market: with the combination of premium materials, unisex sizing, and elevated designs the brand is hopeful these key details will speak to fans.

“With Off Season, we’re offering fans a unique opportunity to merge fashion and fandom seamlessly,” says Emma Grede, co-founder of Off Season. “Off Season represents a new vision for sports-inspired style, we know fans want to wear and support their teams outside game day and ‘Off Season’ promises a collection for exactly that.”

“Partnering with Kristin and the NFL and Fanatics to bring Off Season to life has been an incredible journey. This debut collection is just the beginning, and we’re thrilled to share our vision for redefining fan apparel with the world. We can’t wait to reveal what’s next as we continue to expand and innovate this category,” Grede added.

The debut collection from Off Season includes a sleek lineup of versatile pieces: unisex vests, puffer jackets, and long coats designed to encompass all genders. It is available in sizes XS–XXXL. Enmeshing bold design codes with premium quality, the collection features pricing that starts at $295 USD for vests, $375 USD for jackets and $495 USD for long coats.

Off Season’s debut collection is available at OffSeasonBrand.com, NFLShop.com, Fanatics.com, and team sites.