Tobi Egberongbe Of Mifland On Atlanta Falcons Capsule Collection

Atlanta Falcons

Tobi Egberongbe is stealing a few moments away from the launch of his brand’s latest physical retail space in Atlanta when we catch up over a video call. The founder behind Mifland who is a bit lowkey has been toiling away as of late on a pop-up located inside Ponce City Market. The semi-permanent location that launched last weekend is a product of Egberongbe’s diligence and also his belief in the longevity of a brand he launched while he attended Clark Atlanta University many moons ago. Officially launching in 2011, Mifland has risen in the athleisure and streetwear spaces–it sticks out because it’s one of a few Black-owned brands that have built a robust following and is still running. Alongside the retail space, the multi-hyphenate tells me he’s for the online release of his new collaboration between Mifland and the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons X Mifland

“I think today a lot of the time you see two brands smack logos together and call it a collaboration,” Egberongbe shares. The capsule is the opposite of that. The designer tells me that he worked alongside the Atlanta Falcons’ senior creative director Larry Luke someone he’d previously known for years to bring the capsule to life. Many variations of designs ensued. But what they managed to come up with isn’t corny, instead, it’s a solid lineup of clothing that doesn’t try too hard.

Atlanta Falcons X Mifland

While logos were used Egberongbe says there was a major emphasis on what super fans of the NFL would wear–while additional emphasis was placed on the fandom surrounding the team. What eventually came into fruition after months of planning and scrapped designs fits in with the looming trend of tunnel outfits: a sleek and wearable cardigan, a vintage-inspired tracksuit, a hooded sweatshirt, and a tee. A quilted red and black jacket rounds out the capsule.

The tracksuit is a surefire standout to me largely because it harkens back to the era when padded shoulders were in. Egberongbe says the cream and red outfit was inspired by former NFL player and legend Deion Sanders. Before all the fanfare surrounding tunnel outfits Sanders keyed in on personal style in a unique manner. It’s fitting that this ensemble features a callback to him and his impressive fashion moments.

Atlanta Falcons X Mifland

Design codes that stayed true to Mifland were an important part of the process. When I tasked Tobi with divulging how he stayed true to this notion he said the cardigan is an example of this. This piece features the Mifland “M” logo emblazoned throughout–but the bright red hue pinpoints the red that is proudly worn at the team’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (the collection is also available there). “The cardigan is one of my favorite things,” Tobi shared. “If I went to a game and [wore] that, and it’s just [about] being the most comfortable I could be, and it’s still fashionable too.”

Messaging rings clearly throughout the collection. If you look intently you’ll notice that each item has distinct detailing. Further proving that the capsule wasn’t created for the sake of creation. “Visually, we wanted this collection to feel unexpected–a different offering than what you might normally see from a sports team, and a true representation of the creative culture in Atlanta,” shared Larry Luke, senior creative director of the Atlanta Falcons. He also added that you can read about the lauded city all you want but experiencing it is a different story.

Luke expressed that the two respective companies also wanted the design to reflect a perfect synergy between the team and Mifland. By doing so he is hopeful it will resonate equally with both audiences while maintaining the integrity of each brand’s identity.

Atlanta Falcons X Mifland

With tunnel fashion looming in the peripheral Mifland and the Atlanta Falcons leaned on Ray Ray McLeod II for the capsule’s campaign. Aside from his prowess on the field ahead of each game the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver regularly keeps many of us on our toes. No matter what he’s aiming for he strikes a cord especially when donning bold trousers or oversized outerwear.

“The goal was to strike a balance—designs that feel authentically Falcons and unmistakably Mifland. This even split allows us to engage fans who appreciate high-end streetwear and craftsmanship while celebrating the shared values of quality and creativity,” Luke added.

Atlanta Falcons X Mifland

To shop the Mifland X Atlanta Falcons capsule collection head to mifland.com. You can also shop the collection at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Pricing starts at $68.