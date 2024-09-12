Kerry Washington Is Presidential In A Mod Prada Dress And Power Blazer

Getty Images

Kerry Washington is an experimental style maven. With each public appearance and red carpet moment her stylish inclinations are boundless. Yesterday while out and about during New York Fashion Week and to attend the Forbes Power Women’s Summit Washington popped up in a plaid dress and blazer with satin pumps which were an excellent pairing. The refreshing fashion moment is irresistible and pushing me to take a suit like this for a spin soon.

Styled by Rob Zangardi, Washington’s chic grey Prada suit arrived in a plaid pattern that felt quite presidential. Adorned with black, tan, and grey stripes both her dress and coat were an elevated take on workwear, something we’ve all been paying attention to in recent months, especially given the looming presidential election. The dress fell right below Washington’s knees–and her blazer gave off an elegant air of sophistication.

A floral brooch was one of the accessories chosen for this look. Next was a pair of brown satin pumps that were the ideal shoe for this outfit, they did not pull away from the simplicity of the mod-inspired ensemble.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Washington donned another suit but in all-black, as she attended the Michael Kors presentation. This was a stellar outfit which she wore with a silver diamond necklace by Yeprem–black pleather pumps set this look off too. For yet another appearance during NYFW, she showed up ahead of a show in an entirely sequined Balenciaga gown in silver– her curls were dramatically coiled too. A slew of rings by Pomellato and Boucheron were paired with this sleek gown.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Washington is not a freshman when it comes to getting dressed. She’s nearly the head of the class of actresses that she is a part of–this stems from her capabilities to flip outfits into her own. Also, she is unafraid to take leaps such as the gown previously mentioned. This deems her one of the most regarded figures not just for her acting prowess but also for her willingness to experiment in regard to her style. Her looks this week point to this ideal.