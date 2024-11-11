Jodie Turner-Smith Attends MTV EMAs In Robert Wun

Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith stunned in a brilliant creation by Robert Wun at the 2024 MTV EMA Awards. There are many creations that Turner-Smith has worn in recent months, but this one is a departure. The Robert Wun ensemble arrived in a stellar blue tone that was striking and also a bit off-putting in a good way. Once again stylist Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald are responsible for yet another head-turning look.

The look from Robert Wun’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway presentation was worn similarly to how it arrived at the show. However, the actress wore the elegant deep blue sweeping gown with opera gloves that nearly went up to her shoulders. Another fitting addition included a stylish hat in the same hue as her gown. Turner-Smith didn’t don the cape-esque accessory worn by the model at the ready-to-wear show. A pair of silver earrings and a matching necklace were the sole accessories she wore.

Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

This latest style moment is just the actresses’ latest in a slew of elegant looks. In October, Turner-Smith pulled off quite a few looks. For the Burberry flagship opening, she donned a trench coat by the house that featured floral 3-D cut-outs. Another notable moment from early October consisted of a grey pinstripe Simone Rocha pantsuit designed with faux fur at the shoulders. A black bustier with miniature gemstones was worn on the outside. This was a welcome addition to the kitschy officecore suit.

Each of the previously mentioned moments is credited to the duo Wayman + Micah. Turner-Smith has been making countless red carpet appearances due to looming projects, including the Paramount+ series The Agency and the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey.