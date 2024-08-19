Jay-Z Wore The Highly Anticipated Louis Vuitton X Timberland Logo Boot

Getty Images

Stars they’re just like us. One example, look no further than Jay-Z attending the Javitz Center for Fanatics Fest in a pair of Timberland boots. You might recall months ago when Pharrell Williams revealed a few variations of newly minted wheat-hued boots with the Louis Vuitton logo in January? Williams, the brand’s Men’s Creative Director sure knows how to garner attention—the house and the shoe brand were trending all week long back then. The iconic rapper was wearing one of these shoes this weekend, the pair that have the LV logo emblazoned all over them.

Jay-Z kept it casual with a navy T-shirt and a pair of light blue jeans. His denim choice was spot-on with what I’ve been wearing these days, men’s jeans. The artist’s choice were a bit oversized but also tailored in all the right places, mainly the crotch and on the side taperings. Men’s jeans aren’t just insanely comfortable–I can attest to how easy they are to style with other pieces like a simple tee. Therefore it makes complete sense that the entrepreneur and mogul didn’t sway too far from this ideal.

John Nacion/Getty Images

If you’re feeling a bit menswear-inspired, I suggest you pick up the LV X Timberland 6-In Ankle Boot for yourself. At $2,850 a pop they might give you a chance at getting shot for street style images during the looming New York Fashion Week. But if you’re not into that, pair these shoes with your favorite graphic T-shirt, a kitten heel and you’ve got the perfect outfit for any outing, and perhaps a laidback office.

In case you need more insights on the logo boot, back during Paris Fashion Week Men’s at Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2024 presentation they were revealed. And so were quite a few other striking variations. But I must admit this one design stood out to me.

Head to Louis Vuitton’s official website to purchase the LV X Timberland 6-In Ankle Boot. The boots are priced handsomely at $2,850.

Check out a few images of the boots below.

Louis Vuitton