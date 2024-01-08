I Can’t Stop Thinking About Janelle James' Striking Golden Globes Red Carpet Look

Getty Images

Janelle James largely known for her role in Abbott Elementary pulled off an impressive gown for this year’s Golden Globe Awards. James who might fall under your style radar showed up to the special evening in an exquisitely structured Monsoori velvet confection worn with decadent sandals by Flor de Maria. The elegant gown evoked strong feelings on my behalf. KJ Moody, the celebrity stylist is the master behind this fashion moment.

Not only was the black gown form-fitting, but it also was flattering, especially in the way that it accentuated James’ curves. An ultra-high slit also gave this piece an edginess too. The intricately assembled confection was worn with detachable floor-length silk sleeves that were insanely sophisticated. Arriving in a chartreuse hue, the sleeves are what set James apart from many of the other women on the red carpet last night. When combined these pieces made for a look that will be tough to get out of my head especially as awards season kicks off for 2024.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 7: 81st GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Janelle James on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Janelle’s simple makeup look and soft curls added to her extensions were exactly what this fashion moment needed. The gown was able to speak for itself rather than relying on any other beauty cues to speak on its behalf. A lack of extravagant jewels also was a smart choice, though she didn’t wear anything too gaudy, Moody paired James’ frock with a ring and drop by House of Emmanuele.

Janelle James at the portrait booth at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Keying in on a look from Monsoori by the designer Shaima Al Mansoori pushes Janelle into a deserved spotlight for a night that honors rising and established actors and actresses. The couturier which has also been worn by Beyonce has created gowns in decadent hues like glistening gold, a delicious, verdant green, and also a deep black. In its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, Monsoori created pieces that are fully inspired by the Middle Ages’ European Renaissance. James’ sleeves are fantastical and emphasize the attention to detail that Mansoori fulfills with each design. Its elaborate nature to some might be an unlikely pairing for Janelle as she’s a couture newbie, but it’s fitting given her larger-than-life personality.

I strongly feel that KJ Moody is ethering James into a refreshing and new style era especially since she won both an NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actor’s Guild Award last year. I also have a feeling that he is just getting started.