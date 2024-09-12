Inside Theophilio’s New York Fashion Week Dinner With We The Culture

BFA/Deonté Lee

Ahead of Theophilio’s highly anticipated return to the fashion week lineup, the brand hosted an intimate dinner in collaboration with We The Culture and The Macallan at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square Edition, inviting the industry’s cream of the crop, including editors, tastemakers and influential stars.

“We’re not just here to celebrate fashion, but to talk about what’s next—how we can influence culture and empower each other in this space,” said Edvin Thompson, the designer behind Theophilio.

Thompson and We The Culture envisioned this dinner as more than just a stylish gathering. They aimed to curate a space where industry tastemakers could engage in critical discussions, paving the way for change in the fashion industry. By sharing these pivotal conversations on Threads, they extended the impact to a larger community, inspiring hope for a more inclusive and diverse fashion landscape.

This insightful dialogue was led by fashion thought leaders including Thompson, Antoine Gregory, Brandon Blackwood, Kollin Carter, Victor Vaughns, Rashad Minnick, Serena Page, Ravyn Lenae and ESSENCE Venture’s Senior Content Director and Vice President of Content Nandi Howard. Each attendee brought a unique perspective through their personal and professional experiences.

The overall sentiment of the evening included an air of community. Those who attended left filled with a feeling of curiosity and perhaps even a moment of respite to ponder larger questions happening within the industry.

Throughout the immersive event, guests enjoyed wonderful food from The Times Square Edition, spirits from The Macallan, and CBD-infused condiments from Aroma. The dinner allowed for a thoughtful yet calming break between fashion week to commemorate Theophilio’s return to the fashion week calendar. ESSENCE missed them deeply.