In Case You Missed It: Venus Williams Speaks On Dior F/W 2024 Collection, Target Relaunches Auden, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Target is relaunching its cult favorite intimate brand Auden with an array of more options to shop from. Meanwhile, Venus Williams went to Paris to view Dior’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway collection. While there she spoke about the brand’s theme for the show which was largely based on sports.

Next, streetwear brand Places+Faces dropped a classic collection filled with cool kid basics and brand graphics. Additionally, the legacy brand Ralph Lauren has announced its return to the runway starting in September. Lastly, luxury brand Lanvin has selected a new artistic director, Peter Copping.

Target Relaunches Auden

Target’s affordable intimate brand is relaunching with more from the brand. A new luxury collection is underway with an additional 600 more items from sleepwear to underwear to peruse through apart from the classic Auden everyday collection. The new luxury collection will include a new line of elevated intimates with a new innovative fabric called “Luxe Stretch,” made with a brushed, four-way fabric. The size range will go from 32A to 48DDD for bras, XS to 4X for underwear and sleepwear.

Shop the new Auden relaunch on July 7 on target.com.



Target

Venus Williams Speaks On Dior F/W 2024 Collection

Dior’s latest runway show paid homage to athleticism through looks made with sparkling gold. A bodysuit with a racer tank shape at the top, and two other dresses with meticulous draping. While in Paris, Olympian Venus Williams paid a visit to Dior to talk about the intersection of sport and fashion. She mused on about confidence and how tennis gave that to her while also acknowledging that what you wear can also affect how you feel. At the show, Faith Ringgold’s art about women was colorfully displayed at the runway show as models in designs that represent athleticism from past to present walked down the runway.

Places+Faces Drops A New Collection With Rizla UK

A new collection is here from the streetwear brand Places+Faces with Rizla UK. Founded by photographer turned designer, Imran Ciesay, the new drop with the UK brand features an array of the T-shirts, hoodies, knit caps, and socks. This is the first collaboration for Places+Faces while Rizla recently did a collab with another UK brand Palace. This collection featured graphic logos of both brands with places and faces text on the front and a Rizla motif at the back.

Shop the new collection on placesplusfaces.com.

Ralph Lauren Returns To Runway

The namesake brand Ralph Lauren is returning to the runway on September 5 to start New York Fashion Week, according to WWD. The designer will be showcasing a collection inspired by the Hamptons, which he has an affinity for. The brand had opened a retail space in East Hampton in 2007 and in 2008 partnered with the East Hampton Historical Society to preserve the Mulford Farm. Now, there are three physical locations in the Hamptons.

“The Hamptons is more than a place. It’s a natural world of endless blue skies, the ocean, green fields, and white fences, rusticity and elegance with a quality of light that drew artists here decades ago. It has been home, my refuge and always an inspiration,” Lauren tells WWD.

Lanvin Selects A New Artistic Director

Peter Copping has been selected by the French brand Lanvin to be its new artistic director. The British designer has been at a myriad of brands, cutting his teeth at Oscar de la Renta to Balenciaga, recently. He is to start immediately in September with a responsibility to upkeep the brand’s quality and design codes while ushering in a new perspective that aligns with what the founder Jeanne Lanvin would want. Copping said to WWD, “Jeanne Lanvin was a visionary of her time whose interests and passions extended far beyond fashion, as do my own,” he added.