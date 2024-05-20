We're Swearing By Jeneé Naylor And Target’s Future Collective Collection

Target/Future Collective

Jeneé Naylor a content creator and fashion expert with a unique and coveted perspective on style has launched a collaboration with Target. The summer-ready collection which launched yesterday under the umbrella of Target’s Future Collective, the apparel and accessories line that has seen other influencers release drops. For instance, stylist extraordinaire Gabriella Karefa-Johnson previously revealed her own collection just last year.

The Future Collective collection with Jeneé Naylor is comprised of over 70 pieces. In an email, Naylor tells ESSENCE the goal of it was to make resort wear cool and versatile. “I wanted to give people classic pieces they could easily wear on the beach during vacation, or in the office at work,” she shares.

Target/Future Collective

The influencer has carved out her own path in a space that seemingly feels a bit crowded at times. Her persistence paired with her fixation on wearing clothing that she feels confident in shines through her latest creative project.

Jeneé shares that she wanted to create and design silhouettes that enhanced every shape and size. A special level of intentionality went into the fabrics and cuts she felt would allow people to be the best version of themselves in the pieces which are also affordable. The collection is filled with sets and also breezy summer dresses in hues like black, light purple, and white. Pricing begins at $22 and goes up to $38.

Target/Future Collective

Naylor is experiencing a full circle moment largely due to Target being a key part of her fashion journey. Years ago she worked for the brand–her time there while working in the Washington, D.C. area as a store director has forever stuck with her. Initially beginning her time with the company in 2012, she worked her way up the corporate ladder for seven years. At one point, she was leading a team filled with 200-plus team members. She credits Target with allowing her to find her voice as a leader and businesswoman–she spent 11 years with the company notably.

Target/Future Collective

“When it comes to my favorite pieces, it’s hard to choose but I would say the short and vest set, along with the relaxed denim and corset tops,” Naylor adds. She notes that the quality is top tier–additionally, she expresses that the items were created to be styled together. But, one’s wardrobe should offer alternative selects ideal for fusing with Jenee’s pieces too. We’ll be perusing the collection to snag a few pieces ourselves, I have an eye on a chic button-front sleeveless waistcoat in black. This would fare well with a pair of high-rise straight-leg pants by Naylor or my favorite light wash denim jeans by Levi’s. A corset babydoll-esque dress might also be in my online cart soon.

“All in all, this collection is full of timeless summer staples that have a trendy twist,” Naylor also shared.

The Future Collective collection with Jeneé Naylor is available now in stores and online.