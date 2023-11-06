In Case You Missed It: Mary J. Blige Announced As Presenter At 2023 CFDA Awards And More

Getty Images

This weekend included an array of fashion moments worthy of your attention. The CFDA Awards which are taking place today will receive a special moment courtesy of Mary J. Blige. The legendary singer will be a part of a hip hop tribute to the beloved video director Hype Williams. Additionally, Ayo Edebiri who is renowned for her role in Hulu’s The Bear will present the American Accessory Designer Of The Year Award.

In fashion news, Lupita Nyong’o stunned in a burgundy sheer Gucci gown while attending the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala. And, luxury brand Balenciaga has released a minimal-approach campaign. The booklet features stripped-down images of clothing with tongue-in-cheek remarks. The brand’s “less is more” approach lands well with us.

Separately, Barcelona-based brand Paloma Wool has launched a New York City pop-up slated to take place through November 26. At the shop, fans will be able to pick up pieces from its Autumn/Winter 2023 collection. The in-person shopping experience is helping them build an even larger community as the holiday season approaches.

Mary J. Blige And Ayo Ediberi Announced As Presenters At 2023 CFDA Awards

The 2023 CFDA Awards will include singer Mary J. Blige and Ayo Ediberi who will introduce and present tributes and awards. Blige will be introducing a hip hop tribute to trailblazing video director Hype Williams. Williams shaped the visuals of hip hop’s favorite music videos. Edebiri will be presenting designer Prabal Gurung the American Accessory Designer Of The Year award. This year’s Fashion Icon Award is set to go to Serena Williams. Stay tuned for additional details.

Lupita Nyong’o Wears Gucci To The 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Actress Lupita Nyong’o has an effortless air of distinction that surrounds her. In this full Gucci look styled by Micaela Erlanger, she shined on the red carpet. The floor-length warm-toned burgundy gown allowed her skin tone to pop–it was absolutely divine. The sheer paneling under the bust and the layered sheer fabrics cascading down the actress’s legs created a dramatic effect. Erlanger finished off the look with a rounded diamond necklace with a droplet of more diamonds and a simple pair of large diamond stud earrings by De Beers. Makeup was by Larry Sims and nails were by Vanessa Sanchez McCullough.

Balenciaga Releases New Fashion Campaign

Balenciaga’s latest campaign entitled “It’s Different” is stripped down, simple, and cheeky. The brand is showing that even though it’s known for dramatics and attention-grabbing antics, it doesn’t take itself too seriously. The images in the campaign are a minimal “less is more” approach of pointed toe shoes, puffer trench coats, mule square-toe shoes, a square-shaped leather bag, and the brand’s classic and cult-favorite “Le Cagole” bag. One-line remarks like “No blabla” or simply “It’s different” are splayed next to the images of clothing to showcase the cleverness of the campaign.

Paloma Wool Hosts A Month-Long Pop-Up In New York City

From November 3 to November 26 you can shop Paloma Wool in person at 425 Broome Street in SoHo. The brand’s highly coveted leather boots, high-quality knits, lightweight longline puffer coats, and more are finally available to shop in person. The pop-up space designed by Sati Leonne Faulks showcases clothing suspended on bent poles and along the walls of the space to give ample walking space. The dressing rooms feature plastic shades dangling to cover shoppers while trying on clothing. The pop-up is truly an immersive experience that you should try if you live in or find yourself in New York.