Serena Williams Will Receive The 2023 CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Serena Williams is being awarded the 2023 CFDA Fashion Icon award. Williams is the first athlete to receive the special award which has been received from the likes of Rihanna, Zendaya, and Beyoncé.

What many don’t know is that while she was a champion on the court, she also attended fashion school and launched her brand S by Serena in 2019, subsequently. Her earlier looks on the court have been memorable alongside her sister Venus with their beads, her catsuit, and tutus.

In a statement Thom Browne, chairman of the CFDA, shared: “Serena is one of the most inspiring people in the world, a true individual, she is an icon of the sports world representing greatness on the highest level bringing fashion to another world, for another audience, always staying true to herself.” Browned added: “Both on and off the court, a perfect combination of our worlds, the ultimate example of individuality in everything she does. Serena is a true fashion icon.”

Williams has always had an affinity for fashion outside of tennis, saying it gave her the confidence to even step foot on the court. In response to the announcement of receiving the award she shared: “I have had so much fun learning my style and allowing it to change as my life has evolved, but I’ve always held one thing true—fashion is for everyone, no matter your size, race or income.” Williams also shared: “I am incredibly honored to be receiving the prestigious Fashion Icon Award from the CFDA, an organization whose work I have long admired and to stand among style icons I have always looked up to.”

The CFDA Fashion Awards will take place at the Museum of Natural History on November 6.