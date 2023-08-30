Venus Williams Makes A High Fashion Statement At The U.S. Open

Courtesy of Jones Works

When one thinks of tunnel looks, the NBA and NFL of course come top of mind. But, since this week is all about the U.S. Open, it’s all about stars like Coco Gauff right now–this talent has been killing it on the courts recently. Yesterday evening, tennis titan Venus Williams arrived for her tournament match with a high fashion look that shook things up a bit.

The two-time U.S. Open winner arrived in a chic Willy Chavarria blazer in black which featured an enlarged matching flower on the left shoulder–this outerwear piece was the standout. The blazer was paired with a white, bubble hem cotton Alaia mini skirt, this addition was fitting since Williams has a stunning physique. Staying aligned with her outerwear selection, for accessories she also wore a silver IWC watch, a minimalistic Prada leather shoulder bag in black, and a pair of sky-high Prada logo satin platform sandals. Williams’ oversized Wilson carry-all in bright red offered a fun punch of color. She topped off her look with cotton candy pink braids which was an excellent choice.

These sartorial choices which came together beautifully were executed by stylist Solange Franklin known for the ethereal and unique looks she provides for her clients. This excellent style moment for Williams comes as no surprise given the fact that Venus has never been shy about her interests in the fashion industry. Under her imprint EleVen by Venus Williams she has been actively creating activewear designs that have pushed her into the tennis fashion canon–and for that exact reason she’s a fashion icon in her own right.

Though Williams didn’t come out triumphant in her U.S. Open match against Belgian player Greet Minnen, she is still a legend and inspiration to many.