WATCH: In My Feed - Best New Music This Week: Mary J. Blige, Baby Tate, Brent Faiyaz And More

The iconic Mary J. Blige gives her fans a brand new single titled “Still Believe In Love,” featuring Vado. This week, Baby Tate unveils Baby Tate Presents Sexploration: The Musical, Brent Faiyaz drops his highly anticipated Larger Than Life, which includes guest appearances from Missy Elliott, A$AP Rocky, and Coco Jones, among others, and Masego reveals “You Never Visit Me,” a collaboration with Wale and ENNY.